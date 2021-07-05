Helene D. Greeley
Helene D. Greeley, 89, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab.
Helene retired from NSWC Dahlgren with 30 years of service.
Survivors include her children Walter E., Barry L., Allen L., and Victoria S. Maly; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breast Cancer Research.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 5, 2021.