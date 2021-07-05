Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helene D. Greeley
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Helene D. Greeley

Helene D. Greeley, 89, of Spotsylvania passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bowling Green Health and Rehab.

Helene retired from NSWC Dahlgren with 30 years of service.

Survivors include her children Walter E., Barry L., Allen L., and Victoria S. Maly; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Breast Cancer Research.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jul. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jul
8
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.