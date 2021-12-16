Deacon Henry A. Brown



93 of Colonial Beach died December 13. He is survived by his wife Mable Helen Boddie Brown, daughter Hazel Williams, 4 sons Rev. Albert (Cordelia) Brown, Rev. Cedric Brown, Neal and Gilbert (Janet) Brown and 10 grandchildren, 14 great grand children and 6 step children. Family will receive friends on December 17th from 6 to 8 pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. Service will be held on Sat., December 18, noon at Good Hope Baptist Church, King George, Va. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Interment at church cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.