Deacon Henry A. Brown
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard
Port Royal, VA
Deacon Henry A. Brown

93 of Colonial Beach died December 13. He is survived by his wife Mable Helen Boddie Brown, daughter Hazel Williams, 4 sons Rev. Albert (Cordelia) Brown, Rev. Cedric Brown, Neal and Gilbert (Janet) Brown and 10 grandchildren, 14 great grand children and 6 step children. Family will receive friends on December 17th from 6 to 8 pm at Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal, VA. Service will be held on Sat., December 18, noon at Good Hope Baptist Church, King George, Va. Viewing 1 hour prior to service. Interment at church cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
25662 A.P. Hill Boulevard, Port Royal, VA
Dec
18
Viewing
11:00a.m.
Good Hope Baptist Church
King George, VA
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Good Hope Baptist Church
King George, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Inc..
Thinking of you and praying God's comfort, peace and love among your family. Surely his presence will be missed but you can treasure the wonderful memories forever. Love Gail and Earl Bolden
Gail and Earl Bolden
Friend
December 16, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Cedell Brooks Funeral Home
December 16, 2021
