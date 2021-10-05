Henry Keith Houchin
On Thursday, September 30, 2021 Henry Keith Houchin, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away at age 89.
After 31 years of service at VDOT, Henry retired as the Head Drainage Engineer of Fredericksburg. He was known for his love for his family, his quick wit, and his joking spirit behind a "resting grump face".
Henry was preceded in death by his daughter, Shirley Anne Houchin. He is survived by his wife, Dot; his daughter Linda Hitt (Dan); his grandson, Jesse Isaacs (Becky); his brother, William Harold "Bill" Houchin; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2021.