Henry Washington III
Henry "Skeeter" Washington III, 72, of Woodford, VA passed peacefully at his home Wednesday, November 11, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born Thursday, May 20, 1948 at Mary Washington Hospital to the late Henry "Bee" Washington, Jr. and Violet Boni Washington. Henry retired from Spotsylvania County- Information Systems Department, where he also worked with their water treatment facilities, prior to that he worked for the COOP in the 1970's, and Dan McClain Engineering. He enjoyed collecting coins and old matchbox cars, sketching, and working with the bus ministry to make sure that those who had no way to attend church, would be able to. Henry was a member of Benchmark Baptist Fellowship Church. Henry is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Lois T. Washington, a daughter Vicki L. Washington, a son William H. Washington, a grandson T. Joel Washington, a brother Thomas Washington of Williamsburg, VA and a sister Bonnie Hurst of Ohio. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 PM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Lakewood Cemetery, Bowling Green, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Caroline County Relay For Life
, c/o Storke Funeral Home, P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA 22427 and/or Capital Caring Hospice, 111 Olde Greenwich Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.Due to new COVID restrictions that limit gatherings to 25 individuals, the funeral service will be broadcast by FM Transmitter and live on our Facebook page Remarkable Lives.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.