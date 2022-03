Herb PalmerHerb Palmer passed away Monday, May 24, 2021.Herb Palmer is survived by his daughter, Katey Palmer; his Mother, Becky Palmer; his sister, Tracy and brother-in-law David Ansara; his nephew and niece, Brandon and Lauren Ansara; his Aunt Rita and Uncle Kenny Baker; his favorite cousin, Josh Baker and many other cousins.Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com