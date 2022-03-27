Hermine O. Ennis
Hermine O. Ennis, 92, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at her home.
Hermine was born in Austria on June 15, 1929 and was the youngest of 22 children. In 1957, she came to the United States with her husband, Army veteran Clarence L. Ennis, and together they raised three boys on their family farm in Alexandria, VA. She proudly gained her U.S. Citizenship in 1959. Hermine worked in the deli department of Giant Foods for 22 years, then retired to enjoy traveling to different destinations around the world.
Fiercely protective of her family, Hermine was a loving, caring, and compassionate mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, always putting the needs of others before her own. Hermine has earned her wings to Heaven, will always be missed, and never be forgotten.
Survivors include her sons, James M. McClain, Sr. (Suad) and Clarence L. Ennis, Jr. (Judy); grandchildren Marcus McClain, James McClain, Jr. (Kelly), Krista McClain-White (Dale), Belinda McLeod (Fred), Charles Ennis (Regina), Michael Ennis, Josh Ennis, Lisa Ennis, Zach Ennis, and Stephanie Wylde (Jason); great-grandchildren Kassandra, Nick, Hannah, Justin, Ethan, Owen, Kassandra, Lydia, Abigail, Olivia, Stephanie, Nathan, Daniel, Zach, Jameson, Samantha, Macy, and Marcus Jr.; and great-great-grandchildren Trey, Gunner, Maverick, Roman, Bella, Magnolia, Nathan Jr., and Christopher.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence L. Ennis; and her son, Ernest A. Ennis.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, 10830 Patriot Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 27, 2022.