RIP MATTHEW
Kenneth boxley
Friend
December 20, 2020
Matthew, You are the light this world needed! Your spirit shined through your smile and I'm thankful I got to witness it. I love you so much and will always cherish your friendship! The crystals feel stronger and I'm drawn to hold them more and more. Thank you for blessing us all. May you rest in peace!
Ghadir Said
Friend
December 19, 2020
Condolences to the family, Vanessa, and Davon. We are keeping you in our prayers. We have so many wonderful memories of Matthew! Matthew will be missed. We will keep him in our hearts and minds forever! RIH, Matthew! Kim and Barry Mcmanus and family
K McManus
Family
December 19, 2020
God knows best praying for you
Robert Christian
Family
December 19, 2020
Your laughter and kindness is what I remember the most. You were such a free spirit and always accepting of others and because of that you have left an imprint on so many people. May you rest in peace.
Michelle Minor
Friend
December 19, 2020
Sending my deepest condolences to you Paula, and the family. Love you
Cynthia Coleman
Friend
December 19, 2020
Sorry for your loss
Emmett and Pearl Morgan
Acquaintance
December 19, 2020
Matthew was such a light in my life. Even when we’d get on each other’s nerves, we’d find a way to laugh it out. There were many late night Waffle House runs and early morning Hardee’s fancy meat biscuit runs when we both needed to get out of the house. Even when I moved states away, we’d call or text each other a couple of times a week for our Sibling Check-Up. I could always count on him to be a light no matter what he was doing or how he was feeling. He always thought of others and how they were. He always wanted to make you feel better. Even right before Matthew went into the hospital this last time, he called me to check on me and my children. We had a great conversation and in hindsight, it wasn’t long enough. I’m thankful for the time we spent together, the millions of conversations, the thousands of secrets shared, the laughs we had, and the endless memories that can never be taken from me. Thank you for shining your light on me and my family, Matt You (insider). You will always be loved, missed, and fondly remembered. I love you, Brother.
Paula McNairn
Sister
December 19, 2020
My sincerest condolences.
Deronda Brown
December 18, 2020
My condolences to Vanessa and everyone of Matthew’s family during your time of sorrow. May you lean on the Father for peace and comfort.❤
Lola Williams
Friend
December 18, 2020
Dear Lord, You alone are the Comforter. Please provide a season of comfort to Vanessa and Devon in the midst of their deep sadness and to the hearts of the rest of our family that are hurting. Hold them, Father. Please wrap your loving arms around them so that they know they are not alone. You are the One who brings peace. We need you, Lord. Please cover the hurt with Your faithful and peaceful presence, Jesus. In your name we pray, Amen. Matthew you are no longer in any pain tell the family hello! Regina and Nathaniel Steward, Jacksonville, NC
Regina Steward
Family
December 18, 2020
Vanessa I will be praying for you and the family
Mildred Grant
December 18, 2020
Vanessa: You and your family are in my thoughts, and prayers. Matthew was such an awesome person, he will never be forgotten.
Karen Krepp
December 18, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the Parker Family.
Larry&Delzoria Hawkins
December 18, 2020
I’m gonna miss you my dear brother. I love you so very dearly. You will always be in my heart ❤. I won’t let you be forgotten.
Michelle Pollard
Sister
December 18, 2020
Matthew, I love you brother. You made life and living so much more real. You were such strong, yet fragile spirit and soul, I learned so much from you. Matthew, you made me a better partner, a better brother, a better father, a better teacher, a better human being you are such good people my world, our world was so much a better place because you were with us for the 36 years, 24 of which you were in my life. Peace and love, Jim
Jim LaPrad
Brother
December 18, 2020
Matthew, I will never get used to you not being here. Your personality was brighter than any star. I learned so much about myself while leaning on you during my separation. I miss you so much. I look at the crystals you gifted me, the jewelry you made me and I cherish them. I love you and I miss our talks. Please continue to watch over me and visit me in my dreams when I need that extra push. Love and light eternally.
Daphne Garrett
Friend
December 17, 2020
Matt was a BLESSING from GOD. He always made laugh when I saw him. God bless your family.
Iris Keeve
Friend
December 17, 2020
Kyndra Barnes
December 17, 2020
I love you Cousin! May you rest peacefully and shine bright above us. Your wonderful spirit and bright smile will be surely missed.
Kyndra Barnes
December 17, 2020
Here's to my Beloved cousin Matthew Parker. A man among men! I will forever cherish the short time I knew him! The world is less without him! I miss you, however I say rest in peace...no more pain!
Joseph Bumbrey
Family
December 17, 2020
Sending My Condolences to the family with love
Celestine Mercer
Friend
December 17, 2020
Matt Matt As I called him, was loving,caring but most of all the funniest person I have ever known. Not only was he a loving, Brother, Son, Godfather, friend but he was an awesome Friend. You will forever and always be missed and never forgotten. Rest in Peace Love. I Love You Man
Von Snowden
Family
December 17, 2020
Our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the Parker Family. May God be forever with you in your hours of grief.
Cecil Nelson
December 17, 2020
Matty/ Suga Wooga I love you & I am extremely honored to be your family! I miss you so much! Thank you for allowing & showing me how to "just be me"! I will miss our "cousin dates"! But my heart is free knowing you are FREE! ❤ Rest Easy
Kenya Byrd
Family
December 17, 2020
I miss you so much but I'm thankful and blessed for the fun memories. You will forever be my Twin, friend and brother. We love you Matt. Rest Well❤
Teena Dozier
Friend
December 17, 2020
Vanessa: You and your family are in my prayers. Mathew was so very special.
Meg Hughes
December 17, 2020
Hey Matty..still can’t believe you’re gone. If you taught me anything it was to be unapologetically me. You will be missed my friend but you live on through our hearts. Fly High and rest now.
Latoya Walker
Friend
December 17, 2020
I love you Matthew you don't have to suffer anymore. You're now one of GOD'S new Angels. Watch over us all especially your beautiful mom. R.I.H.P
Angela Dorn
Friend
December 15, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss
Gayle Gregg
Friend
December 15, 2020
Matthew, we can still hear your roar from the lion you played in The Wizard of Oz for your senior play. You had that type of personality that we will miss and loved so much. Job well done here on earth. Fly high, you have earned your wings and rest in Heavenly Peace. Our deepest sympathies to the family as we pray for God’s comfort for all. Virginia and Herman Griffin
Virginia &Herman Griffin
Friend
December 15, 2020
Our condolences to the family. Praying for peace while you keep those precious memories.
Paulette and Frank Hawthorne
Acquaintance
December 15, 2020
Ricardo Berryman
Family
December 14, 2020
RIP Matthew, you will truly be missed. Your laughter and big personality is what drew people to you. You were upfront and honest a true quality. I will miss you. My thoughts and prayers are with your family. Forever your friend, Q
Susan Sheets
Friend
December 13, 2020
We love you Matthew ! You will be missed !
Shenika Crawford
Family
December 13, 2020
I love and miss you Matthew. Thank you for everything.
Jewel Pannell
Friend
December 11, 2020
You are someone I will never forget. Prayers to all family and friends.
corinnia wagner
December 10, 2020
Renee & I love you and will miss you. A kind soul. Prayers for your family.
Matthew Bush
December 9, 2020
Keeping your family in prayer.
Joyce Hill
Joyce Hill
Friend
December 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jeanell Rogers
Family
December 9, 2020
Sincere sympathy to the family. Keeping you in prayer.
Joyce Johnson
Acquaintance
December 8, 2020
You will always be in my heart. I will truly miss you. Love you forever brother.
Latoya Molina
Sister
December 7, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Kay English
Friend
December 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love your Brother, Carroll, wife Nicole & family
Carroll Harris
Brother
December 6, 2020
Praying for the family and God you all. From Elementary to High School Graduation you had a great spirit and big laugh. Rest is peace brother!!
Chris Coleman
Friend
December 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Our deepest condolences and prayers are with you and your family.
James and Tracy Boone
Friend
December 5, 2020
You were your Moms pride and Joy from day 1and you will be truly missed by everyone who knew you with your BIG personality and smile. Rest in Heaven Peace and Give your Grandmother "Ms. Cora" our Love, take care of each other.
Angela Coleman
Friend
December 4, 2020
