Matthew was such a light in my life. Even when we’d get on each other’s nerves, we’d find a way to laugh it out. There were many late night Waffle House runs and early morning Hardee’s fancy meat biscuit runs when we both needed to get out of the house. Even when I moved states away, we’d call or text each other a couple of times a week for our Sibling Check-Up. I could always count on him to be a light no matter what he was doing or how he was feeling. He always thought of others and how they were. He always wanted to make you feel better. Even right before Matthew went into the hospital this last time, he called me to check on me and my children. We had a great conversation and in hindsight, it wasn’t long enough. I’m thankful for the time we spent together, the millions of conversations, the thousands of secrets shared, the laughs we had, and the endless memories that can never be taken from me. Thank you for shining your light on me and my family, Matt You (insider). You will always be loved, missed, and fondly remembered. I love you, Brother.

Paula McNairn Sister December 19, 2020