Hobart G. Walker, Jr.
Hobart G. Walker, Jr., 79, of Stafford County passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at Carriage Hill Health & Rehab Center in Fredericksburg surrounded by his daughters.
Over the years, Hobart was a full-time husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle. He worked at the FBI Academy as an operating engineer and owned and operated Walker's Auto. Hobart enjoyed watching NASCAR and sports.
Survivors include two brothers, James and Donald Walker; sister Nelda Lozano; and three daughters, Donna Rose (Jeffery), Becky Jacobs (Herbie), and Susan Longbotham (Alan). He also leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Julia Ann Walker; parents; six brothers; three sisters; and a great-grandson.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 4 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stafford Fire & Rescue.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 2, 2022.