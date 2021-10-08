Howard Frederick Coleman
Howard Frederick Coleman, 84, of Fredericksburg and formerly King George passed away on October 4, 2021 at his home.
Howard was born in Romeo, Michigan on June 6, 1937. He graduated from Romeo High School and later went on to enlisted in the U.S. Army. After being stationed at Redbone Arsenal in Madison County, Alabama, Howard moved on to civilian life in Key West, Florida. In the late 1960's, Howard transferred to Dahlgren Naval Surface Warfare Center as an electronic technician for the federal government. After 30 years of dedication and traveling to many countries, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, Japan, and Italy, Howard retired in 1993.
Howard was active in the Freemasonry organization both with the Hudson Morris Lodge #80 in King George and the Virginia Grand Chapter. Many honors were bestowed upon him and, in 1989, Howard was named Grand High Priest. Through the Masonry, Howard gained many lifelong friends and strengthened his faith in the Lord. Howard was a member of Fredericksburg United Methodist Church.
Howard enjoyed his John Deere tractors, listening to various musicians such as Bocelli and the Three Tenors, dinners at Restaurante Renato, his beloved dogs including most recently Cedar, and special times with family and friends. He also donated many hours to the King George Fancy's Friends 4-H Dog Club.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Susanne Fitzpatrick Coleman of Fredericksburg; his brother, Frank Scott Coleman (Norma) of Mountain View, Missouri; his son, Howard Scott Coleman (Martha) of Fredericksburg; his daughter, Charlotte Kelly Zehr (Robert) of Somerset, New Jersey; his granddaughter, Annette Franchi of Arlington; his grandsons, Avery and Brett Coleman of Fredericksburg; and his grandsons, Tristan and Evan Zehr of Somerset, New Jersey.
He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bretzel Coleman; and his mother, Charlotte Henrietta Inwood Coleman.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, we ask you send donations to the American Cancer Society
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.