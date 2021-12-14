Howard R. Wilson
Howard R. Wilson, 73, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.
Howard was a loving family man and a proud retired U.S. Marine.
He enjoyed golf, gardening, and he loved when his large family gathered together.
He is survived by his wife, Pat; his children, Emma (Jason), Patrick (Beverly) and Katie (Gary); grandchildren Ian, Maggie, Sarah, Dillan, Emily, Ethan, and Marissa; siblings Christy (Dave), Micki, Marty (Lori) and Tom (Laura); sisters-in-law Mary (Bob) and Adrienne (Thomas); brothers-in–law John (Jacquie) and Brian (Karen); aunts Vivian and Lois; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10.30 am. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Stafford Ave. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's' Hospital or to the Alzheimer's Association
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.