Hugh Carrington Cosner
Hugh Carrington Cosner, 88, of Spotsylvania County passed away on August 18, 2020.
Born in Ferncliff, he grew up in Louisa County, followed by about a decade spent in South Norfolk.
After working there for the Texas Oil Co., at the age of 23 he moved back to Louisa to open a country store in Bells Crossroads. From there he moved to Spotsylvania County where he owned Cosner's Supermarket at Post Oak. All the while being interested in timber and real estate, he then moved to suburban Fredericksburg.
After serving on the Spotsylvania County Planning Commission for approximately four years he was elected to the Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors in 1967, representing Lee Hill District until 1990.
When on the Board of Supervisors he was instrumental in passing the bond referendum establishing the Ni River Reservoir, establishing Spotsylvania's recreation program, negotiating for the locating of Spotsylvania Mall in the County, the County purchase of the former FMC Plant with its strategic sewage treatment plant, and was a lead negotiator in the 1980's Spotsylvania-Fredericksburg annexation agreement.
In 1971 he and a partner opened their first franchised Pizza Hut in Fredericksburg and he was the operating partner for 43 years, of what became a chain of seven Virginia stores.
He was the previous owner of a number of commercial properties which have figured prominently in the County's commercial, industrial, and medical growth.
A charter member of RADCO, now "George Washington Regional Commission" representing Spotsylvania for 10 years, he also served on the Commonwealth of Virginia's Hazardous Waste Facility Siting Board.
In 1988 Hugh received the Elks Distinguished Citizenship Award from Fredericksburg Lodge, No. 875 and in 2008 was the recipient of a Virginia Community College System's Chancellor's Award for Leadership in Philanthropy.
He served as a director of the American National Bank, was a board member of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce, and was a member of Macedonia United Methodist Church, his boyhood church home. In 2005 he established The Cosner Program on Translational Research in the Department of Medicine at Johns Hopkins Bayview.
Hugh played semi-pro baseball and enjoyed being an avid quail and turkey hunter all of his life. He was proud to have served, as a young man, in the U.S. Naval (Air) Reserve.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Renna H. Cosner; sons H. Conway Cosner and H. Wayne Cosner (Lydia); grandchildren Kristina B. Cosner, Alexis M. Cosner, Lindsey C. Cosner, Zachary Richbourg (Jenn), Amy Richbourg; four great-grandchildren Bryce Cosner-Hentschel, Conway Cosner-Hentschel, Lawson Cosner-Hentschel and Callum Richbourg; brother Jonas A. Cosner, Jr.; and sister Mary K. Spady.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jonas A. Cosner, Sr. and Mary F. Cosner; as well as his brother, Rodney K. Cosner
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Spotswood Baptist Church with a reception to follow at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2021.