Ian Freeland
Freeland, Ian C., 29, of Richmond, VA., passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Dennis Freeland, and a large circle of extended family and friends. Ian was loved by all who knew him, and his kind heart, and free spirit brought joy to many. The family will receive friends 1:30 until service time at 2:30, Friday, October 2, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 1, 2020.