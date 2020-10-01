Menu
Ian Freeland
1991 - 2020
BORN
1991
DIED
2020
Ian Freeland

Freeland, Ian C., 29, of Richmond, VA., passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Jennifer and Dennis Freeland, and a large circle of extended family and friends. Ian was loved by all who knew him, and his kind heart, and free spirit brought joy to many. The family will receive friends 1:30 until service time at 2:30, Friday, October 2, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., Richmond, VA 23230.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes
3215 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA 23230
Kevin Daly
September 30, 2020
Jennifer - I am so sad to hear of the passing of your son Ian. My heart breaks for you. You spoke of Ian often to me and the adoration you had in your heart always shined through your smile! I pray that the wonderful memories of Ian will help you through this very difficult time. My thoughts and prayers to you and your family for peace and comfort. Hugs to you my friend. I am so sorry.
JANET VANVICKLE
September 30, 2020
I am so sorry to hear about Ians passing. He was an awesome person who would do anything to help anyone. I am truly glad that I got the chance to work with him. RIP =O<þ
Rashard L Cox
September 30, 2020
Janet Benson
September 29, 2020