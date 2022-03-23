Ida Morris Sanders
Ida Morris Sanders, 95, went to be with the Lord on the morning of Sunday, March 20, 2022.
Ida was married to Charles Edward "Red" Sanders in 1949, in Spotsylvania County. The two shared 51 years of a loving marriage until his passing in 2000. Ida and Red were blessed with their only daughter, Dixie Ann Bettis. Dixie married Robert Ashley Bettis in 1971. The two brought their daughter, Teresa Ann Bettis, into Ida's life five years later. Always referred to as "the apple of my eye," Teresa was her only grandchild.
Ida fell in love with Red when they were both working at Waite Lumber in Thornburg, VA. She began working for Waiter Lumber Company, and was instrumental with transitioning it into Waite Furniture Store. She had a long and successful career with Waite Furniture until her retirement.
In Ida's words, she could not have asked for a better life. She was surrounded by family each and every day. Devoted to scripture and a member of Bethany Baptist Church, Ida has ended her time with us to be with her loving Lord and Savior.
Ida is survived by her daughter, Dixie Bettis; and grandchildren Teresa and John Seay. Ida was raised as one of 10 siblings and is survived by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Morris; sisters Polly Proffitt and Lucille Strauss (Richard "Dick"); and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Chippenham Hospital and Bowling Green Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking wonderful care of Ida during these last few weeks.
The family will receive friends to honor Ida's ninety-five amazing years from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 25 at the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hazelwild Farm, 5325 Harrison Road Fredericksburg, VA 22407 in Ida's memory.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2022.