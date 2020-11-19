Irene E. Eller
Irene E. Eller, 92, of King George went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Irene was born March 31, 1928 in Rabun County, Georgia. A longtime member of Mountain View Baptist Church, Irene was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior. She loved GOD, her family and church with her whole heart and soul.
Irene spent many years unselfishly caring for her home and family. She also provided daycare to numerous children over the years, each one of them holding a special place in her heart. Irene was committed to studying her Bible and liked to listen to gospel music. She was often heard singing hymns while rocking little ones to sleep or working around her home. Irene also had love and a talent for gardening, delicious southern cooking, and decorating her home for Christmas.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmie Delmas Eller and Danny L. Eller; her daughter, Shirley E. Wasenko (George); her daughter-in-law, Betty R. Eller; her grandchildren, Sandra E. Halter (Kevin), Robyn Eller, Christopher Wasenko (Mary), Jennifer E. Hanks (Marvin}, Michael J. Eller, and Angela L. Eller; great-grandchildren Justin, Austin, and Kristin Halter, Heather, Hannah, and Hayden Hanks, Catie and James Wasenko, and Ryan-Michael Eller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harvey P. Eller; and her son, Douglas D. Eller; her parents; two brothers; and four sisters.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 20 at Mountain View Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 19, 2020.