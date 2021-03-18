Isaac Evans



Isaac Evans, 23, of Fredericksburg, VA, departed this life on March 14, 2021 in an automobile accident.



He was loved by his family and friends. Anyone that entered his presence was a friend until death.



A visitation will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM. An additional visitation will be held at Agape Fellowship Ministries, 22 Perchwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, 22405, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 AM followed by the funeral service at 12 PM. He will receive military honors.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.