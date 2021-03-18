A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Isaac Evans
Isaac Evans, 23, of Fredericksburg, VA, departed this life on March 14, 2021 in an automobile accident.
He was loved by his family and friends. Anyone that entered his presence was a friend until death.
A visitation will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM. An additional visitation will be held at Agape Fellowship Ministries, 22 Perchwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, 22405, on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11 AM followed by the funeral service at 12 PM. He will receive military honors.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.
Mar
20
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Agape Fellowship Ministries
22 Perchwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Mar
20
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Agape Fellowship Ministries
22 Perchwood Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
To The World Greatest Cousin, "Heaven couldn't wait for You, so go on and go Home"
Keisha Bell
Family
March 23, 2021
Isaac had the ability to light up a classroom. I had the honor to teach him in English class when he was in 8th grade. This young man had so much energy and loved football. His love for competition and team work went beyond the football field. I cannot imagine what his parents and family must be going through and am so very sorry. May you all find comfort and peace in all the memories Isaac created in his 23 years.
Celia Poudrier
Teacher
March 21, 2021
We were heartbroken to learn of Isaac’s passing. It was always a joy to watch him play football at Bridgewater. We are keeping you close in our thoughts and prayers. May God comfort you as only He can. With sympathy, Steve, Donna and Luke Barnum
Steve, Donna & Luke Barnum
Friend
March 20, 2021
May God always love and protect those he treasure. Forever and always God’s blessings Kerry and Judith Hodges
Kerry Hodges
Friend
March 20, 2021
You are truly missed your smile and hearing scream good morning Mrs Rachel made my day , you where and amazing young man and your presence is truly missed I was blessed to have you in my world even though it was for a short time
Rachel Casey
Coworker
March 20, 2021
To the family we send our deepest condolences. We will continue to pray for strength and healing.
Vincent, Lisa, Jazlynn, and Vincent Jr Smith
Friend
March 20, 2021
Our deepest condolences. Richard, Tracey, Ariyana, Cary & Christian Young
March 19, 2021
Our condolences go out to the family.
Andre Williams
March 19, 2021
At 23, you still call me “GodMommy” son. ❤❤Thank you. It has been an honor and pure delight to carry out my assignment from the day you entered this world. I will never experience the immediate joy that comes from being in your presence, but I will find delight as I recall the memories we created. We laughed so much over this cone shaped head, praying it would shape into something that we could slide a hat on. I had no idea the many hats you would wear in 23 years. Servant-Leader, Worshipper, Athlete, Politician, King, Genius, Musician, and Hypeman. You have inspired me on dark days and encouraged me to step away from comfort zone. You taught me friendship and humility. You lived and you loved with a passion that inspires. Your genuine heart and exemplary gentleness, kindness, and light are gifts I will carry always. I miss you today. I will love you always.
Marlo Brooks
Family
March 19, 2021
To Charlene and family praying for all of you. Y'all have my deepest sympathy at this difficult time, may the lord bless, comfort, and give all of you strength. All of you are in my prayers.
Ester R. Egins
Friend
March 19, 2021
Such a nice young man, may God continue to give the family strength during this trying time.
Wendy Anderson
Student
March 19, 2021
May the love of God and the comfort of the Holy Spirit envelop you, like never before....
Rita Cole
Friend
March 19, 2021
Praying that God will give you strength to carry the torch in his memory. Cherish the life he lived.
Blessings!
Tina Woolfolk
Teacher
March 19, 2021
God Bless you and your family.
Melody Houff
March 19, 2021
I didn't know your son, but I saw the accident that morning and knew some soul had been called home. May God bless you and your family in this difficult time.
Melody Houff
March 19, 2021
May God continue to bless & keep the Evans family!
Dinah Davis
March 18, 2021
The Cloyds
March 18, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss. I love you..
Martina Seymore
Family
March 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Zena, Jaden and Jacori Preston
March 18, 2021
I enjoyed watching your Isaac play football while our Isaac was in the band. They became friends and he was so kind to our son. We are so sorry for your loss. May the days to come be warmed with beautiful memories and give you strength and peace.
Rebekah Gibson
March 18, 2021
To the family
I am so sorry for your loss.
Cathy Harris
March 18, 2021
Karl and Julie Turner
March 18, 2021
I have come to know this young man through this horrible tragedy. I am so sorry for your lose. Please know Love and Prayers are sent to his family, and God Be with You. RIP young man .
Teresa Cole
March 18, 2021
Deepest sympathy for the family and friends. Issac was the sweetest and happiest young man you ever wanted to meet! His spirit will live forever in our hearts. Prayers to all the family and friends.
Dana Larme
March 18, 2021
May God comfort and bless this family as they grieve the loss of their love one whom I did not know but read about in the news (Spotsy area) where I once lived.
Cynthia Aaron
Acquaintance
March 17, 2021
Charlena, please accept my deepest condolences and prayers for you and your family. May God bless you and your family.
Diana Marsala
Coworker
March 17, 2021
Thank you so much for showing me the world in such a little time May God bless your family at this time.
Olivia Brown
March 17, 2021
As a former classmate of Isaac’s, I remember him being the type of person to be the positivity that everyone needed. He was outgoing, kind and lived up to his name of “Hype Man”, there was never a time that I didn’t see him without smile on his face or being the sunshine of JMHS. My thoughts and prayers to the whole Evans family on the loss of a brother, son, nephew, godson, and friend.
Maddie Tate
Classmate
March 17, 2021
Mr. Isaac Brown,
We mourn with you and your family as you lay to eternal rest your beloved son.
Rukeia Draw-Hood
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
Dominique Haynes first homecoming with Isaac
Christine Haynes
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
Isaac was my daughters first date to homecoming the first time I met him and his mother. I knew he was an amazing kid right away, a gentleman.. biggest brightest smile ever. Over the years I watched him play football and graduate high school often asking my daughter about Isaac. Our hearts are broken for his family and our community. Sending hugs and prayers to his family. Rest in peace sweet angel Isaac Evans.
Christine Haynes
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
Madison Stoots
March 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Barbara Prudhomme
Acquaintance
March 16, 2021
May God continue to comfort your family in this time of sorrow. With heartfelt sympathy from your former neighbors Greg & Dawn Marie.
Dawn Marie Williams
Neighbor
March 16, 2021
To the Evans family.May GOD grant you comfort and peace. Continue to trust in the LORD and hold to his unchanging hand.❤
Michelle Lewis
Friend
March 16, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Glenn Burton
Coworker
March 16, 2021
