J'haun Pendleton



J'haun Gerald Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, VA, transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, March 14, 2021 due to an automobile accident.



He was born on June 15, 1993 to Melissa T. Parks (Clyde) and Johnathan G. Pendleton, Sr. (Carol).



J'haun is survived by, his children, Journey Pendleton and J'haun Pendleton, Jr.; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 4 stepsisters and 3 stepbrothers.



A visitation will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 24, 2021.