Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
J'Haun Pendleton
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
J'haun Pendleton

J'haun Gerald Pendleton, 27, of Fredericksburg, VA, transitioned from labor to reward on Sunday, March 14, 2021 due to an automobile accident.

He was born on June 15, 1993 to Melissa T. Parks (Clyde) and Johnathan G. Pendleton, Sr. (Carol).

J'haun is survived by, his children, Journey Pendleton and J'haun Pendleton, Jr.; 2 sisters; 1 brother; 4 stepsisters and 3 stepbrothers.

A visitation will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 12 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Mar
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My love and prayers to you and your family.
September Turner
March 27, 2021
Melissa you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers
Cathy Wright-Rucker
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results