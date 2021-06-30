Jack Fellers



Jack W. Fellers Jr., loving husband, father and grandfather went home to his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2021 at 6:20 pm after a three year struggle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease. Jack was born on June 3, 1947 in Maryland to Jack W. Fellers and Jane Colvin. After graduating from George Washington University, he became a cartographer and eventually served as a Budget Analyst for the Department of Defense. He married his first wife Diane Chaconas and had two sons, Thomas and Justin Fellers. Following his wife's passing, he married Linda Neam and blended their families to include her two sons Jason and Chad Foreman. Jack was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife. He is survived by his twin sister Marjorie O'Neill, his wife Linda, his children and grandchildren, Jackson and Nolan Fellers. Jack served his church where he taught Sunday School classes at Spotswood Baptist Church, Mount Ararat and the Divorce Care for Children program. Jack and Linda were also an integral part of saving Crows Nest after funding the litigation to protect the park preserve from urban development. Upon his request, Jack's remains were donated to GWU's Brain and Autonomy Institute to aid in the fight for a cure to help others affected by ALS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Foundation in his memory. The family would like to thank Hospice of Capital Caring Health and his nurses, Christie and Tanja.



Published by The Free Lance - Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.