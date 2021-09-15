Jackie Clark
Jacqueline Kendall "Jackie" Clark passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Hanover Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mechanicsville, at the age of 90.
Jackie began her working career, just out of James Monroe High School, in the Advertising dept. of the Free Lance Star and later worked at the School Board Office in Lancaster County. She had cherished memories and developed lifelong friendships at both workplaces. Jackie grew up in The Fairview Baptist Church and later became a founding member of The Lord's Church in Stafford County.
Survivors include her three sons, Kendall L. Clark (Anne) of Grayson, GA, Karta W. Clark (Audrey) of Leesburg, And Kelly H. Clark (Kari) of Fredericksburg; and grandsons Koby A. Clark and Kempsey G. Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erman "Toby" Clark; and her daughter, Kim F. Clark.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association
of Greater Richmond Chapter. www.alz.org/grva
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 15, 2021.