Jackie Clark
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Jackie Clark

Jacqueline Kendall "Jackie" Clark passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Hanover Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mechanicsville, at the age of 90.

Jackie began her working career, just out of James Monroe High School, in the Advertising dept. of the Free Lance Star and later worked at the School Board Office in Lancaster County. She had cherished memories and developed lifelong friendships at both workplaces. Jackie grew up in The Fairview Baptist Church and later became a founding member of The Lord's Church in Stafford County.

Survivors include her three sons, Kendall L. Clark (Anne) of Grayson, GA, Karta W. Clark (Audrey) of Leesburg, And Kelly H. Clark (Kari) of Fredericksburg; and grandsons Koby A. Clark and Kempsey G. Clark. She was preceded in death by her husband, Erman "Toby" Clark; and her daughter, Kim F. Clark.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of Greater Richmond Chapter. www.alz.org/grva.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Sep
20
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
