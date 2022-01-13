Menu
Jacob Jake Whaley
1987 - 2022
BORN
1987
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Jacob Whaley

Jacob Allen Whaley, 34, of Louisa Virginia, passed away on January 6 2022.

Born November 10, 1987, in Pisa, Italy, he was the third son of Charles and Shannon Whaley.

Jacob leaves behind a beautiful 2.5 year old son Jacob Dawson, 2 dogs, Lenny and Scarlett, his parents Charles and Shannon Whaley, his older brother Carl Whaley, all of Stafford, VA and his little sister Angela Whaley of Chambersburg, PA. He also leaves behind his 4 nieces and nephews, Carlton Whaley of Middletown, VA., and Aiden, Cheyann, and Lillian Whaley of Chambersburg PA. As well as his paternal grandmother, multiple Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends.

Jacob is preceeded in death by his oldest brother, James Whaley, his Paternal Grandfather, and his Maternal Grandparents.

A visitation for Jacob will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd, Stafford, Virginia 22554, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com for the Whaley family.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road, Stafford, VA
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest condolences on the loss of your son. I truly hope that your fond memories of Jacob and the grace of God will provide you some comfort during these very sad times.
SFC Robert McDonald
Other
January 28, 2022
I am so sorry for the loss of your husband, father, son.
Linda C Sylvester
January 16, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. We met Jake and his son thru our son. We know he loved his son so much and was a great dad. We will pray for your family as you go thru this difficult time.
Philip and Maria
Friend
January 15, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. I'm sorry we can't be there, with you
Uncle Carl Whaley
Family
January 14, 2022
My family wishes to extend their deepest condolences to the Whaley family. Jacob was a wonderful man.
Cara Parsons
January 13, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nancy Maine
January 13, 2022
