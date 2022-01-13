Jacob Whaley



Jacob Allen Whaley, 34, of Louisa Virginia, passed away on January 6 2022.



Born November 10, 1987, in Pisa, Italy, he was the third son of Charles and Shannon Whaley.



Jacob leaves behind a beautiful 2.5 year old son Jacob Dawson, 2 dogs, Lenny and Scarlett, his parents Charles and Shannon Whaley, his older brother Carl Whaley, all of Stafford, VA and his little sister Angela Whaley of Chambersburg, PA. He also leaves behind his 4 nieces and nephews, Carlton Whaley of Middletown, VA., and Aiden, Cheyann, and Lillian Whaley of Chambersburg PA. As well as his paternal grandmother, multiple Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and friends.



Jacob is preceeded in death by his oldest brother, James Whaley, his Paternal Grandfather, and his Maternal Grandparents.



A visitation for Jacob will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, 186 Shelton Shop Rd, Stafford, Virginia 22554, followed by a celebration of life at 2:00 PM.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com for the Whaley family.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 13, 2022.