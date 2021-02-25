A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
18 Entries
Words can not express how saddened we are by the passing of your mother. Jackie will be greatly missed, forever cherished and always remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you. God Bless you!
Montague Family
Family
February 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Debra Bates
Friend
February 26, 2021
Cynthia and family So sorry to hear of Jackie's passing. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Hopefully will be on contact with you soon. Remember all the good times you had with your mother. As long as you keep those memories in your heart, she's always with you.
Gail Nichols
Family
February 26, 2021
My condolences to Cindy and N'Dya on the loss of your beloved Mom and Grandmom. Ms. Jackie was a loving person. Prayers of comfort to you and your family.
Mary Lively
Mary Lively
February 26, 2021
It was an honor to know 'Momma Jackie'... I will always remember her laugh and wonderful sense of humor. I pray that God will bless and comfort my dear friend Cindy and beautiful god-daughter NDya during this difficult time. May our Lord grant unto you 'beauty for ashes, the oil of joy for mourning, and the garment of praise for the spirit of heaviness' (Isaiah 61:3)
Lisa Thompson
February 26, 2021
My sincere condolences go out to Cindy and N'Dya on the loss of their Mom and Nana. I've known Aunt Jackie for most of my life and she was so sweet, caring and loving, but didn't take any nonense either (smile). I'm going to miss her but my memories of her will always remain in my heart. Sleep well Auntie. Love you!
Alethia Miller
Family
February 25, 2021
My condolences to cousin Jackie's family at the homegoing of their mother and grandmother Jackie will always be remembered for her outstanding personality. If I can be of assistance please do not hesitate to contact me.
Regina Clemons
Family
February 25, 2021
Cindy, N´dya and Family sending Our Sincere Condolences .
A.T.Thomas & Family
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.I will always remember Jackie as a Sweet,Fun Loving and Caring person.My Prayers are with you and your family.
Freddie Smith
Friend
February 22, 2021
I am go glad that I had an opportunity to know you for season. I will always cherish the hugs we had during fellowship time at FMZBC.
Janice Jones
Friend
February 22, 2021
Today and Always, may loving memories bring you Peace, Comfort, and Strength.
Carolyn Brooks
Friend
February 22, 2021
Cindy and Tim so sorry for your loss may God bless you all in this time of sorrow
Sheila. & Willie West
February 21, 2021
Rest.in peace my dear friend
Robert Taylor
Classmate
February 21, 2021
To Cindy and Family, May God hold you in the palm of His hand and comfort you with His everlasting love. We are so sorry for your loss.
Dee & Joel Sr. Thomas
Friend
February 21, 2021
RIP Ms. Jackie. Sending comforting prayers to Cindy and N'Dya.
Marion Boulden
Friend
February 21, 2021
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss. Lolita Bates-Myers
Lolita Bates-Myers
Friend
February 21, 2021
We will truly miss our Aunt. Dianne Montague-McMillan Sam McMillan Ronald Montague
Dianne Montague-McMillan
Family
February 21, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.