Jacqueline Johnson



Jacqueline Patricia (Atkins) Johnson passed away on February 15, 2021.



She is survived by her children, Timothy James (Bobbie) and Cynthia James; sister, Vivian Claudette Reap (William); granddaughter, N'Dya Kendall; her stepchildren; and a host of other relatives.



A viewing will be held at First Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, VA, at 10AM followed by a funeral service at 11AM on Friday, February 26, 2021.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 25, 2021.