Jacqueline D. Sullivan
Jacqueline Dobson Sullivan, 89, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 17, 2021 at Hughes Home Assisted Living in Fredericksburg.
A native of Stafford County, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Essie S. Dobson. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and had retired from a career in the banking industry. Jackie was instrumental in having established several of the banks in the greater Fredericksburg area throughout her career, retiring as one of the vice-presidents of BB&T.
Jackie was a member of Round Oak Baptist Church, having served as a trustee for a number of years. She was also an active member of the Falmouth High School Alumnae Association.
Jackie cherished time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed family vacations and gatherings in the backyard. She enjoyed traveling with friends on bus trips. She also appreciated the opportunity to have traveled abroad several times with both family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, James Leroy Sullivan. Jackie and Leroy had just recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. She is also survived by her daughter, Karen S. Martin (Ray) and her son, Kevin L. Sullivan (Vanessa). Also among her survivors are her sister-in-law Laura T. "Rose" Dobson; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and treasured friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Marie D. Seay and her three brothers, Norman B. Dobson, Sr., Karl G. Dobson, and Bruce W. Dobson. She was also preceded in death by two sister-in-laws, Shirley C. Dobson and Brenda H. Dobson.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff at Hughes Home for the compassionate care and love given to Jackie. The family would also like to thank Mary Washington Hospice for the comfort and support they provided.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Mary Washington Hospice at Hospice Support Care, 2300 Fall Hill Ave, Suite 401, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, or to the Homeless Shelter Fund at Round Oak Baptist Church, 15025 Pepmeier Hill Rd., Woodford, VA 22580.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 22, 2021.