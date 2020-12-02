Jacquelyn McDaniel
Jacquelyn "Jacky" Joyner McDaniel, 77, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her children and her beloved dog, Cody at her home. Born May 10, 1943 in Raleigh, NC, daughter of the late Joseph P. and Lola "Tootsie" (Scarborough) Joyner.
Throughout her life, she had a constant love of teaching, educational pursuits, church, music and family. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and later earned her Masters Degree from the University of South Carolina, in 1991. In the interim, Jacky obtained a real estate license, pursued interior design, ran an antique business and taught in the Horry County School system for twenty years. She retired from teaching upon marrying a high school friend, Robert McDaniel, in 2004.
She later joined Robert, in a business partnership, as an insurance and securities broker for Virginia Retirement Systems, Inc., in Fredericksburg, Virginia, where they lived and maintained the business, until he passed away, in December of 2016. Following Robert's death, she moved back to Myrtle Beach to be closer to family.
Since childhood, she was dedicated to her faith and especially loved singing in the church choir at First Presbyterian Church, in Myrtle Beach. She also enjoyed performing in musical productions, such as, the Red Stocking Revue and was a member of The Spotsylvanians, a choral ensemble, in Fredericksburg, Virginia.
Survivors include her son, August G. "Tav" Swarat, II of Columbia; daughter, Danielle Crosby of Pawleys Island; brother, Danny Joyner of the Outer Banks; grandchildren, August G. Swarat, III, Lindsay Witherspoon Swarat, Preston Scarborough Swarat, Christopher Theus Crosby, Jr., & Joseph Wyman Crosby.
A Private Graveside Service is being held in Ocean Woods Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 70127, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.
.
.
