Jaime Lee Totten, Jr.



Jaime Lee Totten, Jr., 34, of Stafford, VA, transitioned into his eternal life on Monday, November 2, 2020.



He graduated from Courtland High School in 1999 and received a Bachelor degree from Norfolk State University. Jay was a master of his trade and used it to further his career where he became an Assistant Store Manager at Home Depot.



He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, the late Nancy Carter, James Carter, and Sherman Henderson; and his paternal grandparents, James Totten and Alva Totten.



He leaves to cherish his memories, his loving mother, Christine Simpkins (Ski) of Spotsylvania, VA; his father Jamie Totten, Sr. (Debra) of Midlothian, VA; one sister, Nekia Parker of Richmond, VA; two nieces, Taylor and Regan; eleven aunts; nine uncles; one god-sister, Lori Sims; one god-son, Tre Taylor; and a host of cousins, extended family members, devoted friends and co-workers.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 5 PM – 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11 AM. Interment will be held at the Henderson Family Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 9, 2020.