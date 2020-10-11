James Allison
James Allison, born October 11, 1954 in South Bend, Indiana, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the age of 65, in Fredericksburg Virginia. James was an author of poetry, with several published books of poems.
His Celebration of Life will be held at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, 1621 Jefferson Davis Hwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 on Wednesday, October 14 from 3-5pm.
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.