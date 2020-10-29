James CunninghamJames Cunningham, 89, of Spotsylvania, was reunited in Heaven with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 23, 2020.Jim was a proud Air Force veteran and a Retired Master Sergeant. He dedicated his life to the Lord as a preacher for many years. He served as the Pastor at Nanjemoy Baptist Church, Good Hope Baptist Church, and First Bible Baptist, where he served for over 20 years.He is survived by his son, Keith Cunningham; a daughter, Jackie Sherill; two brothers, Kenneth and Wilbur Cunningham, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra F. Cunningham, and a son, Kenneth Cunningham.The family will receive friends from 11 am to 1 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church, 5601 Courthouse Road, Spotsylvania. A funeral service will begin in the church at 1 pm. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.