James Earl Bowers
On Sunday, October 25, 2020, James Earl Bowers, loving husband and father, lost his battle with cancer at the age of 86.
Earl was born on February 20, 1934 to Roy and Virginia Bowers in Franklin, WV. The oldest of ten siblings, he attended Franklin High School before enlisting in the military, where he drove tanks for the Army. Shortly after moving to Washington, DC, he met and married the love of his life. Earl worked at Greyhound Lines, Inc.; Washington Gas Light; and Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company. Active members of Takoma Park Baptist Church, Ruth and Earl developed life-long friends in their Couples for Christ class, singing in the choir, and bowling in the church league. While living in Beltsville, MD, Earl enjoyed playing golf and volunteering for the Riverdale Lions Club, where he served as President. In 1999, the couple moved to Fredericksburg to help start Bowers Family Chiropractic. At Spotswood Baptist Church, Earl continued his spirit of service as a church deacon and volunteer for the Tuesday Maintenance Crew. Best known for his generous spirit, friendly personality, and warm smile, Earl was always quick to lend a helping hand, spending time with his grandkids and family. A natural storyteller, Earl often engaged listeners with stories of the "old days" – i.e., adventures at Franklin HS, Army exploits, and working in DC. He filled our lives with love, joy, and laughter and established a strong foundation for our family.
Earl is survived by, his wife, Ruth Ann Bowers; three children and their spouses, Teresa and Lenny Caudill, Jeff and Wendy Bowers, and Cheryl and Don Marples; eleven grandchildren; one great grandchild; and his six siblings.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Spotsylvania County FREM, P.O. Box 818, Spotsylvania, VA 22553, Attn: Donna Curry. Make checks payable to Spotsylvania County Treasurer, "In memory of Earl Bowers".
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Spotswood Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg.
