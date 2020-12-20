Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Ferrell
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St
Colonial Beach, VA
James Ferrell

James Lewis Ferrell , 75, passed away December 18,2020 at his home in Colonial Beach. Born in King George , a son of the late James Austin Ferrell and stepmother Catherine Ferrell and his mother Martha Virginia Jones Ferrell, he had worked as a construction contractor. He enjoyed hunting and cherished time spent with his family. Among his survivors are his wife , Joni Jenkins Ferrell; children, James Lewis Ferrell, Jr., Jonathan Kyle Ferrell and Jennifer Dawn Ferrell and grandchildren , Matt Ferrell , Chris Ferrell, Jamie Hill, and Blake Somerville; great grand daughter Madison Ferrell; brothers Charles Pitts and Robert Pitts. In addition to his parents , he is predeceased by his brothers William Martin , George Pitts , and Oliver Pitts and his sisters Margret Waldon and Shirley Coates.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So sorry will miss Jimmy y'all have been great friends and Neighbors for a long time. God bless
Kenneth lnscoe
December 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss .
Richard Petersen
December 21, 2020
Your family are in my prayers. Jimmy was a very nice man. I will miss him.
Bert White
December 20, 2020
My deepest and most heartfelt sympathy going out to Joni and family.
Linda Lumpkin
December 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to you and family. May all of yours good memories help you in time to come.
Henry and Lynne Paradis
December 20, 2020
Robert Jett
December 20, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Jimmy was such a sweetheart. He will be missed.
Cindy Aclan
December 20, 2020
My sympathies to you and your family ,May your dad memories be a blessing and comfort to you all.
Seymone J- Washington
December 20, 2020
This leaves Pam and I with a very heavy hearts. Jimmy and I had many good times together and will be sorely missed. Jimmy had so many friends I feel fortunate to be called one of them. God be you my friend.
Ron Myers
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results