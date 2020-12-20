James Ferrell
James Lewis Ferrell , 75, passed away December 18,2020 at his home in Colonial Beach. Born in King George , a son of the late James Austin Ferrell and stepmother Catherine Ferrell and his mother Martha Virginia Jones Ferrell, he had worked as a construction contractor. He enjoyed hunting and cherished time spent with his family. Among his survivors are his wife , Joni Jenkins Ferrell; children, James Lewis Ferrell, Jr., Jonathan Kyle Ferrell and Jennifer Dawn Ferrell and grandchildren , Matt Ferrell , Chris Ferrell, Jamie Hill, and Blake Somerville; great grand daughter Madison Ferrell; brothers Charles Pitts and Robert Pitts. In addition to his parents , he is predeceased by his brothers William Martin , George Pitts , and Oliver Pitts and his sisters Margret Waldon and Shirley Coates.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.