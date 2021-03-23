James Ogden Freeman, (J.O.) 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away March 19, 2021. He was the second born son to Wesley Semple Freeman, Sr. and Joan Ogden Freeman. J.O. was an accomplished musician, and following graduation from Spotsylvania High School in 1972, toured with bands throughout the south doing a great deal of studio work in Nashville, TN. Upon his return to Fredericksburg in the 1980's, he was a professional painter for over forty years. More recently, he was the Job Foreman for Crescent Painting Company for 24 years. In 2017, J.O. purchased the business and continued to provide services throughout the Fredericksburg region. He was preceded in death by brothers Wesley S. Freeman, Jr. and Charles S. Freeman. He is survived by his wife Wanda and sister Suzanne R. Burghart (Ray). Due to COVID, there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA.
I was sad to hear of your passing. We had talked not long ago and mended old fences. I´m thankful we were given the opportunity to do this. You´re in Gods hands now.
Sharon Richardson Militano
Other
September 3, 2021
It was always a pleasure hearing you play. You just didn´t play the music, you felt the music! You were a good drummer, but more importantly, a great guy! You will be missed by all that knew you. R.I.P. my friend.
Steve Jarrell
March 24, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Mr Freeman´s passing. I genuinely appreciated all the work he did for my husband and I. He was a joy to work with and a kind person. My prayers are with him and for the family.
Joanne Fortune
March 23, 2021
Rest now J.O. See you there brother.
Sonny Thompson
March 23, 2021
J.O. was a beast behind a drum kit. Though we never were in any bands at the same time we did jam together on a few occasions. My sympathy to his family and friends. Rest in peace, my musical brother.
Michael Blevins
March 23, 2021
JO, always remember the good times we had when we were kids. RIP.