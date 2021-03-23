James O Freeman



James Ogden Freeman, (J.O.) 67, of Fredericksburg, passed away March 19, 2021. He was the second born son to Wesley Semple Freeman, Sr. and Joan Ogden Freeman. J.O. was an accomplished musician, and following graduation from Spotsylvania High School in 1972, toured with bands throughout the south doing a great deal of studio work in Nashville, TN. Upon his return to Fredericksburg in the 1980's, he was a professional painter for over forty years. More recently, he was the Job Foreman for Crescent Painting Company for 24 years. In 2017, J.O. purchased the business and continued to provide services throughout the Fredericksburg region. He was preceded in death by brothers Wesley S. Freeman, Jr. and Charles S. Freeman. He is survived by his wife Wanda and sister Suzanne R. Burghart (Ray). Due to COVID, there will be no services. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2021.