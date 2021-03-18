James Havasy
James Howard Havasy was born on June 15, 1945 in Quantico, Virginia. He was the fourth son of Virginia and Steve Havasy, who eventually settled in Falmouth, Va.
Jim had an early and abiding love of the sea even though he spent most of his career on land. He graduated from the Kings Point Merchant Marine Academy in 1967 with a B.S. in Marine Engineering. While at Kings Point, he worked aboard the world's first nuclear-powered merchant ship N.S. Savannah.
Jim entered the U.S. Naval Reserve in 1962, after high school as an enlisted man; he was honorably discharged in 1975 with the rank of Lieutenant. He served in the Merchant Marine during the Vietnam War (from 1967 through 1970) as Second Assistant Engineer for Grace Line, Inc.
His first position after service was with P.E.P.C.O. at Potomac River and Dickerson Stations as Assistant Superintendent. In 1975, he took a position with Wisconsin Electric as the General Superintendent of their Oak Creek Power Plant. It was in Wisconsin that he met his future wife of 44 years, Mary (nee Niedzolkowski). Together they had, sons, Richard and Robert; daughter, Teresa Alley (Robert Alley, Jr.); and now grandsons, Connor Alley and Tyler Alley.
In 1981, Jim and his young family moved to Johannesburg, South Africa where he worked for E.S.C.O.M. as a Consultant/Senior Engineer in the maintenance of turbines. The family spent four years in Africa, returning to Virginia in 1985. Jim was by then recognized throughout the industry as an expert in turbine & boiler operations. He established a successful independent consulting operation, J.H.H. Enterprises; in 2001 Dominion Electric (one of his clients) offered Jim a staff position, where he stayed until his retirement in 2012. With Dominion, Jim worked in the Power Generation Operations Excellence Group at Innsbrook in Richmond, VA.
Jim's love of the sea was lifelong. He remained active in the Richmond chapter of the Kings Point alumni association. He spent four years sailing around the world, and his vacation plans always centered around Maritime Museums and close proximity to water. Fishing for Jim was not about catching fish. It was about spending time on the water with loved ones.
Jim died of lung cancer on March 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife Mary; sons, Richard and Robert; daughter Teresa Alley (Robert Alley Jr.); and grandsons, Connor Alley and Tyler Alley; his brothers, Richard "Dick" (Judith), Gerard (Geraldine), Charles (Susan), Fred (Mary); and sister, Sophia (Alisa Kline); and sister-in-law Linda; as well as cousins, nieces and nephews and Mary's extended family.
He is predeceased by his mother, Virginia Persons Havasy; farther, Stephen Edward Havasy; and brother, Stephen (Linda) Havasy
He was well loved and will be missed.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.