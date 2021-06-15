Menu
James T. Hockaday
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
James T. Hockaday

James T. Hockaday, 78, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at home with his wife, Patsy at his side, after a long battle with Alzheimers. He was born on July 18, 1942 in Spotsylvania County to the late Raymond and Earline Hockaday.

James was the third of four children. He retired from Lane Auto Parts in 2009. He liked listening to bluegrass music, dancing, and socializing with his friends and family. He was an avid Raiders and Boston Red Sox fan. James was also a NASCAR fan. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Eagles Club.

Survivors include his son, Glenn; sisters Joyce Tignor (George) and Janet Irving (Mark); sister-in-law Joyce Young; nieces Debbie, Michelle, and Karen; and nephews Ray, Todd, Phillip, Andy, and Jordan. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Edward "Eddie".

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Bethany Baptist Church, 6519 Marye Rd. Woodford, VA 22580.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office, P.O. Box 124, Spotsylvania VA 22553, earmarked Project Lifesaver or the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org, or Chancellor Fire Dept. #5, 6204 Plank Rd., Fredericksburg VA 22407.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
17
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
26
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Bethany Baptist Church
6519 Marye Rd., Woodford, VA
Covenant Funeral Service
Janet and Mark, Dave and I are so sorry to hear about your brother. We will be keeping you and your family in our prayers. With love, Dave and Debbie
Dave and Debbie Musselman
June 16, 2021
