James Rudolph Hopkins
FUNERAL HOME
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
James Rudolph Hopkins

James Rudolph "Rudy" Hopkins, 83, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 24, 2021, at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Hopkins is survived by his children, Wendell Wright, Sr., and Angela Smith; his sisters, Ruth Alberta Collins and Barbara Poole.

A Memorial Service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
3
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
September 28, 2021
