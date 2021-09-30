James Rudolph Hopkins



James Rudolph "Rudy" Hopkins, 83, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on September 24, 2021, at Bowling Green Health & Rehabilitation Center.



Mr. Hopkins is survived by his children, Wendell Wright, Sr., and Angela Smith; his sisters, Ruth Alberta Collins and Barbara Poole.



A Memorial Service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA, on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at 1:00 P.M.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2021.