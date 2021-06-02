James Ronald Jennings (Ron)



James Ronald Jennings (Ron) of Stafford County went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He suffered a devastating brain injury from which he did not recover. He was born on October 29, 1943 in Ft. Worth, TX to the late Albert B Jennings, Jr and Mary Helen Holcomb Jennings. Since his father was career Air Force, he traveled to many states in USA. As a result, he became quite the people person and was a friend to all.



Ron was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church and Fredericksburg Emmaus.



His career was in the computer field beginning in 1966 until he retired in 2011. In that field, he was employed by COMSAT, Arthur D Little, US postal Service and AMTRAK.



He enjoyed photography, woodworking, working in his yard and traveling, but mostly he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Judith A Jennings, three children, Master Chief Michael W Jennings (wife Kristina Allen Jennings) Matthew A Jennings (wife Lori Burke Jennings) and Rebekah A Jennings Steele (husband Markus Steele). 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 2 great granddaughters, and his sister Nancy Jennings Maschal of Austin TX.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 at 500PM at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401



