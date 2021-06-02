James Ronald Jennings (Ron) of Stafford County went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 26, 2021 at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. He suffered a devastating brain injury from which he did not recover. He was born on October 29, 1943 in Ft. Worth, TX to the late Albert B Jennings, Jr and Mary Helen Holcomb Jennings. Since his father was career Air Force, he traveled to many states in USA. As a result, he became quite the people person and was a friend to all.
Ron was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church and Fredericksburg Emmaus.
His career was in the computer field beginning in 1966 until he retired in 2011. In that field, he was employed by COMSAT, Arthur D Little, US postal Service and AMTRAK.
He enjoyed photography, woodworking, working in his yard and traveling, but mostly he enjoyed playing with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 55 years, Judith A Jennings, three children, Master Chief Michael W Jennings (wife Kristina Allen Jennings) Matthew A Jennings (wife Lori Burke Jennings) and Rebekah A Jennings Steele (husband Markus Steele). 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 2 great granddaughters, and his sister Nancy Jennings Maschal of Austin TX.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 at 500PM at Fairview Baptist Church, 900 Charlotte Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 2, 2021.
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Judy and Curtis Simmons
Other
June 17, 2021
Peace be with you all. Ron was a fun, jolly guy with a truly interesting personality. We have such nice memories of him over the years.
Much love,
Kelly, Bob, and Camden
Kelly Baxter-Baronas
Family
June 9, 2021
Ron was a mentor to a lot of people in his life. I had many talks with him when I was a young man. I always looked up to him as a father. He always reminded me that if you you want something in life you need to work hard for it and that you are only person standing in the way of success and dreams. Mr. Jennings I will miss your laughter and humor because you never knew what was next. Thanks for opening your door for me all those years I was lost as a young man. You were kind and generous and never held a grudge no matter how much we made you upset with us as kids. You will never be forgotten. I´ll see you in haven Dad
With love,
Blue Jeffries
Tamara D Jeffries
June 4, 2021
There are too many memories to relate them here. I will always love my "other brother" who aggravated me throughout my teen years. My heart hurts for your loss, which is also mine.
Mary Sanderson Frazier
Friend
June 4, 2021
To Matt and family, I was fortunate enough to have met your father and he was definitely a people person with such joy, love and warm since of humor. I am so very sorry for your loss to you and your family, he will sorely be missed by many. Please know that our God is an awesome and failthful God and I pray that he may bring a peace and comfort beyond understanding to you and your family during this time of grief and sorrow.
Much love to you all.
My Deepest Heartfelt Condolences,
Cathy
Cathy Graninger Howdyshell
Friend
June 4, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Ron was an amazing person and will be sadly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this sorrowful time.
Sterling R. & Tammy E. Holcomb
Family
June 2, 2021
Blues mother in law I am so sorry I hope all your special memories and love carry you all threw the next few months.
Marlene Cornett
June 2, 2021
Amanda (Perrygo) Guyton
June 2, 2021
We are so sorry to hear about Ron. We will ever remember his mischief smile, kind heart and such a joy to know. May Judy and family be comforted by the love he brought into your lives.