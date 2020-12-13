James E. Jewell
James E. Jewell was surrounded by his children when his earthly journey ended December 10, 2020 at the age of 88 at his farm in Spotsylvania. He was born in Stafford and spent his youth in Prince William County. After marrying his true love, Shirley, he moved to Alexandria and lived there 60 years. He was a hardworking man, a gentle soul, and the best Pop to his children, granddaughter, and great-grandsons. He grew up under the harshest circumstances and vowed his family would have a better life, he fulfilled that commitment. He loved his family and made sure they stayed connected by hosting an annual family reunion.
Mr. Jewell was a 32nd degree Mason belonging to Mount Vernon Lodge #219 and a member of the Scottish Rite. He retired from Operating Engineers Local #77. He kept the construction machinery running and the tunnels dry when the Metro subway system was being built. After working all day, he still had time to attend, coach, and assist in his children's baseball, softball, and football games. Weekends were filled with family time making memories we will always cherish.
He is survived by his daughter Deigh Jewell (Dennis Kearns); son James "Jimmy" Jewell; granddaughter Laini Hines; great-grandsons Darby Kellison and Kaleb Jeffrey; and numerous nieces and nephews. There's a heavenly reunion with Shirley his wife of 63 years; his parents Alice and George Jewell; all his siblings Howard, Robert, Horace, Harvey, Rosie, Billy, Woodrow, Preston, Mary, Willie, Arthur, and Lena; and grandson in-law Joseph Hines.
We thank the friends and family that visited and called during our Pop's final days. Visits and calls were comforting and joyful for him. He said, "company is the best medicine." We also thank the caregivers from Mary Washington Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mary Washington Hospice. To honor our Pop make lasting memories with your family, memories are what will sustain us during our grief.
Memories of Pop and condolences to the family may be emailed to [email protected]
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, no visitation is planned. Family and friends will gather at a later date when James and Shirley's ashes are interred. Send an email to [email protected]
if you want notification of the interment.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.