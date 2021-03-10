Menu
James H. Leonard
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
James H. Leonard

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James H. Leonard on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He passed at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Twin Falls, ID on Feb 10, 1931, the youngest of five children. He grew up in Boise, ID until joining the military where he spent 20 years serving his country in the United States Air Force. While serving, he was part of the Berlin Airlift and later NORAD. After retiring from the military, he had a second career working for the government in Washington DC and retired in Stafford.

He is survived by his loving wife of almost 60 years, Sylvia C. Robinson; daughters Susan Rebecca Thorpe (Dwayne), now living in Haymarket and Carole Andrea Raber (Vince), now residing in Fredericksburg; seven grandchildren; and 2 great grandchildren.

He will be laid to rest at a private service on Monday, March 15 in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fredericksburg.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
