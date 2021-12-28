James N. Murphy
James N. Murphy, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 25, 2021. He was born in Washington D.C. on December 25, 1934 to the late James and Lucille Murphy. James spent his summers as a child in Alabama, but moved to Caroline County and lived there for over 40 years.
James was in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. He retired from Greyhound with over 30 years of service. James enjoyed civil war history reading, collecting guns, and talking to friends and family.
Survivors include his brother, Charles J. Murphy, of Maryland; step-son Daniel Murphy; nephews Bob William, Chris Gaines, Joseph Gaines, and Randy Gaines; and longtime trusted friend of over 30 years, Brad Sullivan. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jean Gaines.
A graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans
Charity.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.