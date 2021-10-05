James Roach
LIEUTENANT COLONEL JAMES P. ROACH USMC (RET)
Lieutenant Colonel James P. Roach USMC (Ret), 71, of Stafford, VA passed away on Saturday, September, 25, 2021. He was born May 6, 1950, in Kansas City, MO to George Francis Roach and Rita Marie Ludwig Roach. He graduated high school from the "original" Putnam City High School in Oklahoma City. In 1970 he married the love of his life, Donna Katherine (Kay) Hardin.
Jim lived a life enriched by his service to his country and to his communities. He was a lifelong athlete with a penchant for playing golf with his buddies at the MCB Quantico "Medal of Honor" Golf Course, where he founded the "Quantico Gaggle". He was a charter member of the groups' annual golf pilgrimage to Myrtle Beach. Jim loved playing challenging golf courses around the world, including a memorable group trip to Ireland where he and Kay celebrated his Irish heritage and where he played notable and challenging golf courses such as Ballybunion in County Kerry.
Most of all, he loved his family and his friends.
After growing up in Memphis, Corpus Christi, Florida and Oklahoma City, Jim attended the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a degree in business administration, graduating in 1972. Jim was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega ("ATO") fraternity, as well as a member of the USMC Platoon Leadership Class. Besides his skills as a golfer (he was always lanky and long off the tee), Jim's athletic prowess lead him to great success and championships in intramural sports with many episodes still being recounted these many years later.
Jim made friends for life at OU. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an Officer of Marines and completed the Marines' famous "The Basic School" ("TBS") at Quantico, VA, where all newly commissioned officers are trained to be infantry officers so that "Every Marine is a Rifleman". Thereafter, Jim transferred to the Naval Flight School in Pensacola, FL, where he earned his "Wings of Gold".
Jim and Kay soon had a growing family with the birth of son James and daughter Tiffany. As a career Marine family, they then proceeded to regularly move and live all over the United States.
Jim became a rotary pilot upon graduation from flight school, initially flying the famous UH-1 "Huey" in the Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadrons operating and being deployed from Camp Pendleton, CA. Later he returned to Pensacola, FL to serve as a flight instructor for future Marine aviators.
In September 1979, Jim was transferred to a four-year tour with the famous Nighthawks "White Top" or Executive Flight Detachment of HMX-1, responsible for flying US Presidents which, when on board, is known as "Marine One" and for its landings on the White House Lawn. Jim loved to recall flying Presidents Reagan and Carter, Vice President Bush, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and other dignitaries, both onto the White House Lawn and around the country and the world. He particularly enjoyed retelling the story of flying First Lady Nancy Reagan to the Normandy cemeteries and battlefields in France. Jim and Kay were honored to be invited to and included in White House Christmas parties and 4th of July celebrations with their children.
When not assigned to a flying squadron, Jim graduated from the Marine Corps' Amphibious Warfare School and the Command and Staff College, as well as serving a joint tour at the Pentagon. Jim then felt privileged and honored to be assigned to the US Marine Corps Presentation Team, which travelled all over the world making presentations to requesting nations of the capabilities of the Navy-Marine Corps Team in support of a Maritime Nation and with the Marine Corps Air Ground Team ("MAGTF") continuing to excel as the nation's force in readiness for joint forcible entry operations from the sea. Jim loved telling the story of his and the Marines legendary reception at "La Taverne du Le Sergeant Recruiter", on the Ile Saint-Louis in the middle of the River Seine in Paris, France.
Jim served 27 years in the United States Marine Corps and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1998. Since then he worked for U.S. defense contractors in the DC and Quantico areas during the duration of U.S. military operations in Southwest Asia over the past two decades. Highly regarded, Jim only just retired from those endeavors, but, unfortunately, not soon enough for his planned driving and golf road trips.
Jim was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Stafford, VA. He served on the church council, supported the Food Bank, and the handbell choir, The Gloria Ringers, by hauling equipment when they travelled. Also known to be quick with a smile, Jim rang with the infamous "Auxiliary Hand Bell Choir" at the Gloria Ringers' Christmas parties.
Jim and Kay enjoyed travelling the world together but especially with the University of Mary Washington Philharmonic Symphony Orchestra's European tours, which afforded them a special celebration in 2010 of their 40th anniversary in Tuscany.
When not playing sports or traveling the country and the world, Jim loved watching and rooting for the OU Sooners, the Washington Nationals and the Washington Capitals. He felt honored to be included as the Honor Guard for the 2nd President's Cup in Gainesville, VA and continued as a volunteer in future years.
While Jim cherished the title of Marine, he felt immensely blessed to have earned the one of Grandpa-Dad. He never stopped telling anyone, who would listen, how much he admired his children and grandchildren and never grew tired of sharing pictures of them all. Attending their dance and piano recitals, music concerts, soccer, baseball, golf, basketball, and volleyball games brought him enormous joy. He will be missed immeasurably by his loving family, friends and fellow Marines.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, George F. and Rita M. Roach, and his brother Patrick J. Roach.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of 50 years, Kay Roach; his children: James P. Roach, Jr. (a former active duty Marine), Herndon, VA (Lisa) and Tiffany M. Cooke, Stafford, VA (Joey); his siblings: John F. Roach, Oklahoma City, OK (Darla), Sister-in-law, Deborah K. Roach, Oklahoma City, OK (wife of Patrick), and Nora M. Shelton, Edmond, OK (Pete); his grandchildren: Allison M. Cooke, Joseph W. (Joey) Cooke Jr., Cameron J. Roach, Alex T. Roach, GW Cooke (Becca), and Travis Cooke; his great-grandchildren: Maddie; McKenna; his brothers and sisters in law: Lloyd T. Hardin, Jr. (a retired infantry Marine), Edmond, OK (Leigh Ann); Robert C. Hardin, Houston, TX (Cindy); his nieces: Samantha Hardin, Rome, Italy; Stephanie Watkins; Shannon, Kim, Jenny Roach; his nephews: Harrison Hardin; Ian Shelton; Chris Roach; great-niece, Maddie Roach.
He leaves behind a host of family and friends who will forever feel the void of his absence. Semper Fidelis, Jim.
Jim will be interred at Quantico National Cemetery following a service at St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Due to Covid the services are for the immediate family only. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held in Stafford, VA at a later date for his extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of James P. Roach Sr. to St. Peter's Food Bank; Toys for Tots; the Semper Fi and America's Fund for wounded Marines; or a charity of your choice
Online condolences may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/stafford-va/james-roach-10375040
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2021.