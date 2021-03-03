Menu
James Scott Spain
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
James Scott Spain

James Scott "Jim" Spain, 74, of Fredericksburg passed peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife, Leigh, at his side on February 19, 2021. Born in 1946 in Washington, DC to career naval officer Omar Norman and homemaker Nancy Russell (nee Willis), Jim was raised in Maryland, Nevada, California, and his home away from home, Skaneateles, NY. Jim graduated from Skaneateles High School and then from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY.

Jim had a successful sales career in network communications at firms such as Mohawk, Paradyne, and Newbridge Networks, among others. In 1975, Jim returned with his family to the Washington, DC area. In 1984, Jim reconnected with Leigh Mullins at their 20th high school reunion and they married a year later. Together they raised five children.

Jim was an incredibly well-balanced man full of faith, hope, and humor. He served his community as an involved congregate at the United Parish of Bowie (Bowie, MD), Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Vienna, VA), and Christ Lutheran Church (Fredericksburg, VA). He volunteered for the Optimist Club of Greater Vienna and coached his children and grandchildren in youth soccer for over 30 years. In 2010, he received the Community Assist Award for the Washington region from the Positive Coaching Alliance in recognition of his contributions to youth sports. Jim's faith was manifest through his actions and exemplified by the Optimist Creed that asks members to "Make all your friends feel that there is something in them."

In addition to Leigh, Jim is survived by his brothers, John (Barby) and Norman (Judy); sister-in-law Pam; his children, Alison (Ben Walker), Casey Harrington (Jamie Vasquez), Brad (Kathleen), Andrew (Amy), and Denise; and his adored grandchildren, Ingram, Corin, Lindsey, Livia, Sevin, Tyler, Elliott, Emily, and Ella. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nancy; brother Tom; and his first wife, Marcia (nee Lovejoy).

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that tribute donations be made in Jim's honor to CurePSP (www.psp.org) or The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (www.michaeljfox.org).
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 3, 2021.
Dear Leigh, was just thinking of you and found that Jim passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I remember Jim as being so loving and supportive of you. Many years have passed since we have seen each other but always have fond memories. Love, Susan Kingsbury in Perdido Key, Florida
Susan Kingsbury -Ridgeway
June 24, 2021
Sincerest condolences to you & family, Leigh. We go back as former neighbors on Meredith Dr. Do remember you walking from Flint Hill after your work day, us chatting a bit. So sorry for this great loss of your life, praying you find solace with loving family & friends. God bless you, Leigh.
John Scott & Mary Ann Cushing
March 6, 2021
Leigh, Thinking of you . You are an amazing person. Our prayers for Jim, you and your family. May your wonderful memories bring you peace and comfort. Fondly, Nancy & Joe
Nancy & Joe Conley
March 3, 2021
Leigh and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember well when Jim and you, Leigh often sat opposite Jim and me at meetings of the Parkinson's support group. I will always remember Leigh, your phone calls and card when my Jim went to be with his Lord last August. My prayers are now with you for comfort and hope as you grieve. Karen
Karen Hock
March 3, 2021
