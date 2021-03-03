James Scott Spain
James Scott "Jim" Spain, 74, of Fredericksburg passed peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife, Leigh, at his side on February 19, 2021. Born in 1946 in Washington, DC to career naval officer Omar Norman and homemaker Nancy Russell (nee Willis), Jim was raised in Maryland, Nevada, California, and his home away from home, Skaneateles, NY. Jim graduated from Skaneateles High School and then from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in Troy, NY.
Jim had a successful sales career in network communications at firms such as Mohawk, Paradyne, and Newbridge Networks, among others. In 1975, Jim returned with his family to the Washington, DC area. In 1984, Jim reconnected with Leigh Mullins at their 20th high school reunion and they married a year later. Together they raised five children.
Jim was an incredibly well-balanced man full of faith, hope, and humor. He served his community as an involved congregate at the United Parish of Bowie (Bowie, MD), Emmanuel Lutheran Church (Vienna, VA), and Christ Lutheran Church (Fredericksburg, VA). He volunteered for the Optimist Club of Greater Vienna and coached his children and grandchildren in youth soccer for over 30 years. In 2010, he received the Community Assist Award for the Washington region from the Positive Coaching Alliance in recognition of his contributions to youth sports. Jim's faith was manifest through his actions and exemplified by the Optimist Creed that asks members to "Make all your friends feel that there is something in them."
In addition to Leigh, Jim is survived by his brothers, John (Barby) and Norman (Judy); sister-in-law Pam; his children, Alison (Ben Walker), Casey Harrington (Jamie Vasquez), Brad (Kathleen), Andrew (Amy), and Denise; and his adored grandchildren, Ingram, Corin, Lindsey, Livia, Sevin, Tyler, Elliott, Emily, and Ella. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Nancy; brother Tom; and his first wife, Marcia (nee Lovejoy).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that tribute donations be made in Jim's honor to CurePSP (www.psp.org
) or The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
(www.michaeljfox.org
).
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 3, 2021.