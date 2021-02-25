James Terry
James Terry, 79 of Stafford, Virginia went home to be with our Lord and Savior, on Monday, February 22, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
James was born in War, WV. He moved to Virginia at the young age of seventeen. He worked at Exxon in Dale City, VA as a Virginia State Inspector for 25 years. This is where he met the love of his life. He loved hanging out with his grandchildren, watching their sporting events, mowing the grass, and working outside in his garage. He also enjoyed eating blue crabs with family and friends any chance he had, and listening to his grandsons playing music. He also loved going to church and sharing the Gospel.
Survivors include his spouse, Hazel Terry; children Gregory "Scott" Terry (Shirin), Susie Terry, Annette Shelton (William), Wendi Segar; and grandchildren Jasmine Terry, Tyler Terry, Will and Luke Shelton, and Katie Segar. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Marvin Terry; and mother Olivine Terry; brother Charles Terry; and sisters Willie May Wright and Brenda Laney.
A service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 26 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. Interment will follow at Old Andrew Chapel Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed on the Covenant Funeral Service website for those that are unable to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brooke Volunteer Fire and Rescue, or to Andrew Chapel Church, Brooke, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 25, 2021.