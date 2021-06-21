James Oliver "Jim" Tyson
James Oliver "Jim" Tyson, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Born on May 10, 1930 to George L. and Annie E. Tyson of Widewater. He was a lifelong member of Millwright Union 1831-1548 of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, MD. He was an avid fisherman and crabber; he loved to have a good ol' crab picking or fish fry.
Survivors include his children by a previous marriage, Gloria Hinkle, Francis (Brenda) of King George, and Gary (Beverly) of Stafford; two step-children Diane Fishel of Fredericksburg, and Herbert Patterson of Front Royal; brothers Robert (Shirley) and George (Alice); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by this wife of 51 years, Blanch "Pat"; brother Bernard; sister Dorothy; half-sister Eva; and half-brother Billy.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice; or the Alzheimer's Association
.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 21, 2021.