Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Oliver "Jim" Tyson
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd
Stafford, VA
James Oliver "Jim" Tyson

James Oliver "Jim" Tyson, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Born on May 10, 1930 to George L. and Annie E. Tyson of Widewater. He was a lifelong member of Millwright Union 1831-1548 of Washington, D.C. and Baltimore, MD. He was an avid fisherman and crabber; he loved to have a good ol' crab picking or fish fry.

Survivors include his children by a previous marriage, Gloria Hinkle, Francis (Brenda) of King George, and Gary (Beverly) of Stafford; two step-children Diane Fishel of Fredericksburg, and Herbert Patterson of Front Royal; brothers Robert (Shirley) and George (Alice); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by this wife of 51 years, Blanch "Pat"; brother Bernard; sister Dorothy; half-sister Eva; and half-brother Billy.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice; or the Alzheimer's Association.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
5:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Jun
23
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
1310 Courthouse Rd, Stafford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.