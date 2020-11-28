Jana "Kay" Crownover Lanceley
Jana "Kay" Crownover Lanceley, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital after a decade-long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Kay was born to Gladys Byrd Crownover and William Riley Crownover on December 14, 1942 in Borger, Texas. She graduated from Big Spring High School and attended Texas Tech University where she earned Bachelor's degrees in English and History, as well as a Master's degree in English.
Kay was a dear friend, neighbor, colleague, aunt, mother, and grandmother and cherished each of these relationships. Though always a Texan at heart, she settled in Spotsylvania, Virginia in 1978 where she taught high school English for twenty-eight years and raised two daughters. She loved Courtland High School and sharing her love of literature with students. Her other passion was sponsoring the Student Council Association, helping students grow in their leadership, leading state SCA camps, and taking students on trips to Europe. She was also a member of The Presbyterian Church of Fredericksburg where she enjoyed being a part of the women's association and using her editorial skills to assist the church office administrative staff.
She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Truslow (David Truslow) of Ruckersville, Virginia and Melissa Sherman (Karl Sherman) of Houston, Texas; as well as three grandchildren, Philip Sherman (17), Frances Sherman (14), and Josie Truslow (7). Kay was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronny Crownover and sister BJ Rogers.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the funeral service will be immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made as donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
. Additionally, please call or write a teacher who made a difference in your life. The impact Kay Lanceley or any great teacher has on their students and the positive ripple effect that creates in the world is immeasurable.
