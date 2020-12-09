Menu
Jane Fallon Cramer
Jane Fallon Cramer

Jane Fallon Cramer, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by her sons, Matthew (Kaelin), of Nashville, TN, and Jonathan (Brooke) of Fredericksburg; her daughters, Noelle Raezer (Greg), of Ocean, NJ, and Liesl Arrington (William), of Gainesville; four grandsons, Jonathan J. Cramer, Christian Cramer, Ryan Raezer, and Nicholas Raezer; and four granddaughters, Ansley Cramer, Augustine Cramer, Tate Cramer, and Lahna Arrington. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cramer; her father, RADM John Fallon; her mother, Bernadette Fallon; her sister, Susan Fallon; and her children John and Tara.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9149 Elys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 with Rev. William Schierer officiating. Burial will be held separately and at a later date in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Patrick Catholic Church
9149 Elys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Jane and Jim are in my daily prayers. I miss her phone calls and our visits to each other's homes. She traveled with us to Mexico and bought a blanket for my brother who was ill. Always she was quietly supportive and thoughtful
olivia dorman
December 3, 2021
Karen McCullough
December 20, 2020
May your wonderful memories bring you peace. We will continue to pray for you and your mom.
Nancy and Joe Conley
December 11, 2020
I hope that your family may find a measure of comfort in the loss of my long time friend, Jane.
olivia dorman
December 9, 2020
Jane was a great travel friend and contributed thoughtful observations to our book group. Even in temper, her curiosity always made me thing about something I had not closely observed. We will miss her.
Cheval Force Opp
December 9, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time...
Carol and Dave Rogel
December 9, 2020
Our condolences to your family and may your memories of her bring you comfort at this time.
Linda and Gene Clore
December 9, 2020
