Jane Fallon Cramer
Jane Fallon Cramer, 75, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her sons, Matthew (Kaelin), of Nashville, TN, and Jonathan (Brooke) of Fredericksburg; her daughters, Noelle Raezer (Greg), of Ocean, NJ, and Liesl Arrington (William), of Gainesville; four grandsons, Jonathan J. Cramer, Christian Cramer, Ryan Raezer, and Nicholas Raezer; and four granddaughters, Ansley Cramer, Augustine Cramer, Tate Cramer, and Lahna Arrington. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Cramer; her father, RADM John Fallon; her mother, Bernadette Fallon; her sister, Susan Fallon; and her children John and Tara.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, December 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 9149 Elys Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 with Rev. William Schierer officiating. Burial will be held separately and at a later date in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.