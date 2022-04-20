Jane Kathleen Simmons Edwards
Dearest wife and mother, Kathleen Edwards, 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Kathleen was born on Halloween, in 1939, in Mt. Airy, North Carolina. She loved being a Halloween baby and all the teasing that came with it – which possibly explains her favorite color, orange. She graduated from Mt. Airy High School and excelled in basketball, where Kathleen was the tallest player on the team. She subsequently graduated Cum Laude from Meredith College with a degree in mathematics.
Kathleen was hired at the Naval Weapons Lab in Dahlgren in June 1961 where she met her future husband, Donald. They were later married in 1963. She retired from Dahlgren after the birth of her first child, Craig, in 1966 and continued as a full-time mom with the arrival of her second son, Kirk, in 1969. Kathleen worked part-time at the University of Mary Washington from 1985 to 2003 in the Alumni Affairs Office.
Kathleen's generous and welcoming personality was illustrated by her opening the Edwards' home in 1986 to a Mary Washington College (later, University) exchange student from Holland named Anne Marie Naalden, who became very much a member of the Edwards family. Years later, having graduated and taken a job in New York, Anne Marie adopted a baby girl whom she named, much to Kathleen's delight, Jasmine Kathleen. They, together with a second adopted daughter, remain a dear part of the Edwards family.
Kathleen was an active member of the Fredericksburg Methodist Church since 1965, and of the Fredericksburg Country Club, where she loved to play tennis and swim, since 1966. She was an avid member of the Town & Country Garden Club and the Tuesday-at-Ten Book Club, as well as a bridge group, but her favorite was her Maj Jongg group that played every week.
Kathleen loved to travel; she and Don took many trips with Carol and Fred Martin, great friends who were married on the same day, December 21, 1963. The two couples celebrated their 50th anniversary together with a week in Paris.
She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Don Edwards; two sons Craig and Kirk (Christina); as well as various nieces and nephews. The youngest of five siblings, Kathleen is also survived by her brother Roger Simmons; and was predeceased by her brother Mitchell Simmons; and sisters Marcelene Simmons Ogburn and Lois Simmons Walker.
The family wants to thank the dedicated caregivers at Spring Arbor Senior Living for their superb care, as well as Hospice at Mary Washington Hospital for their invaluable help during Kathleen's final days.
A service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 308 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401, or to the Don and Kathleen Edwards Scholarship in Computer Science, Office of Advancement, 1119 Hanover Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401-5412.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.