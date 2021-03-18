Jane Helen Hind Hillman
Jane Helen (Hind) Hillman, 85, of Stafford County passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Hughes Home.
Jane was beloved by her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She owned and operated Jane's Christmas Corner for over 30 years, where she offered items she had made by hand.
Survivors include her loving husband, Edward A. Hillman, Sr.; children Jean M. Lipovich (Jay), Patricia A. Reed (Crawford), Edward A. Hillman, Jr. (Becky), and Thomas M. Hillman; grandchildren Bianca Albone, Brandon Bledsoe (Jenn), Melissa Lipovich, Alexa Bledsoe, Erin Lipovich, Katie Jones, Nicole Beckham, and Heather Roan; great-grandchildren Michalena Baggette, Kennedy and Reagan Bledsoe, Spirit and Milo Lipovich, Emma Beckham, Lily, Madison, and Hannah Roan, and Damen, Hannah, Veda, and Theron Bray; and brother Thomas M. Hind (Marion).
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra J. Bledsoe; grandson Edward A. Hillman III; father Thomas Hind, Sr.; and mother Hazel Hayden Hind.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, or to Hughes Home.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 18, 2021.