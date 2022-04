Jane Helen Hind HillmanJane Helen (Hind) Hillman, 85, of Stafford County passed away on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Hughes Home.Jane was beloved by her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She owned and operated Jane's Christmas Corner for over 30 years, where she offered items she had made by hand.Survivors include her loving husband, Edward A. Hillman, Sr.; children Jean M. Lipovich (Jay), Patricia A. Reed (Crawford), Edward A. Hillman, Jr. (Becky), and Thomas M. Hillman; grandchildren Bianca Albone, Brandon Bledsoe (Jenn), Melissa Lipovich, Alexa Bledsoe, Erin Lipovich, Katie Jones, Nicole Beckham, and Heather Roan; great-grandchildren Michalena Baggette, Kennedy and Reagan Bledsoe, Spirit and Milo Lipovich, Emma Beckham, Lily, Madison, and Hannah Roan, and Damen, Hannah, Veda, and Theron Bray; and brother Thomas M. Hind (Marion).She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra J. Bledsoe; grandson Edward A. Hillman III; father Thomas Hind, Sr.; and mother Hazel Hayden Hind.A graveside service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 20, at Sunset Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice, or to Hughes Home.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com