Jane Miley
1952 - 2020
Jane Alice (Carlton) Miley of Fredericksburg, VA passed away the evening of September 25th, 2020. Jane was 68 years old having been born on January 24th, 1952 in Ravenna OH at Robinson Memorial Hospital to her parents Raymond and Alice Carlton. She graduated class of 1970 from Crestwood High School in Mantua, OH. She served in the United States Navy from 1971-1973 where she met her husband of 32 years, Dennis Ralph Miley. Together they built a life in Fredericksburg VA having four children together Jesse R. Miley, Todd W. Miley, Andria D. Landrum and Lindsey J. Miley whom she is survived by. Jane (and Dennis) had 13 grandchildren. Jane is also survived by her brothers and sisters in Ohio, Jim Carlton, John Carlton, Joann Hartwig, Chuck Carlton and Jan Carlton. Jane is preceded by her sister Georgeanna Brown Krohn and husband Dennis R. Miley.

A private service will be held at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery in Shalersville OH.
