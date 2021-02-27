Janice VanLandingham
Janice Brinson VanLandingham, 89, of Fredericksburg, VA died February 17, 2021, at home. Jan was born in St. Petersburg Florida, and a graduate of St. Petersburg High School. She was a 1953 graduate of Judson College in Marion, Alabama, where she met her future husband, Clyde H. VanLandingham, Jr. After his graduation from the US Naval Academy, they married and Jan cherished friends she made as a Navy spouse in New London CT, Charleston SC, Monterey CA, Norfolk VA, San Diego CA, Springfield VA, Ledyard CT, and Alexandria VA. After her husband's retirement, they lived in King George VA before moving to Fredericksburg.
She was a lifelong teacher and retired from Accotink Academy Preschool in Springfield VA. She was an active member of Chancellor Baptist Church and felt great satisfaction working in their food ministry. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, trusted friend and Christian.
Survivors include her son, Clyde H. III and wife Kathy, of Houston, TX; two daughters, Alexa VanLandingham of Falls Church VA, and Whitney Wade and husband, Marty, of Mineral VA; and five grandchildren, Morgan, Raleigh, and Collin Wade and Aaron and Clara VanLandingham.
She was preceded in death by her husband Van in 2008.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis MD.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jan's name to the Wounded Warrior Project
:https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 27, 2021.