Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janice VanLandingham
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
ABOUT
St. Petersburg High School
Janice VanLandingham

Janice Brinson VanLandingham, 89, of Fredericksburg, VA died February 17, 2021, at home. Jan was born in St. Petersburg Florida, and a graduate of St. Petersburg High School. She was a 1953 graduate of Judson College in Marion, Alabama, where she met her future husband, Clyde H. VanLandingham, Jr. After his graduation from the US Naval Academy, they married and Jan cherished friends she made as a Navy spouse in New London CT, Charleston SC, Monterey CA, Norfolk VA, San Diego CA, Springfield VA, Ledyard CT, and Alexandria VA. After her husband's retirement, they lived in King George VA before moving to Fredericksburg.

She was a lifelong teacher and retired from Accotink Academy Preschool in Springfield VA. She was an active member of Chancellor Baptist Church and felt great satisfaction working in their food ministry. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, trusted friend and Christian.

Survivors include her son, Clyde H. III and wife Kathy, of Houston, TX; two daughters, Alexa VanLandingham of Falls Church VA, and Whitney Wade and husband, Marty, of Mineral VA; and five grandchildren, Morgan, Raleigh, and Collin Wade and Aaron and Clara VanLandingham.

She was preceded in death by her husband Van in 2008.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis MD.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Jan's name to the Wounded Warrior Project:

https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/default.aspx?tsid=10043&ovr_acv_id=5246
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
I feel so honored to know Jan and Van. I am so sorry for your loss, yet I rejoice in Jan's Home-Going to Heaven. Van/Jan were the most welcoming and gracious people. They truly shined the light of Jesus to all they knew. I spent many Friday evenings at small group bible study in their home. It was a precious time that is a cherished memory.
Donna Maxwell
March 1, 2021
Van was a great boss at the Development Squadron, and was a wonderful wife and neighbor in Gales Ferry.
Dave Stryker
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. Jan was a lovely lady. It was a privilege knowing her. My condolences.
Richard Mancini
February 28, 2021
Dear VanLandingham Family, Please accept our sincere sympathy. Your mom was always a class act. We enjoyed her and Van so much. May she rest in peace now with your dad. Sincerely, Luke and Cindy (old Navy friends from Shiloh Baptist Church in King George)
Cynthia K. Miller
February 27, 2021
We loved Van & Jan. They were so gracious letting us stay at their house when my Dad passed away down in King George. Communicated with her about a month ago. A wonderful lady who will be sorely missed.
Tim & Sandy McCarthy
February 27, 2021
So sad to hear of Jan´s passing! Cannot imagine her Joy when she got to see Van again, up in Heaven! Hugs to ALL her kids from the Santa Cookie Lady. I am blessed for having known both Van and Jan. Van and my Dad have been entertaining each other these past years, still swapping Navy lies. Much love.... offering prayers of Peace.
Wanda Hendrickson
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results