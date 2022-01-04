A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Janie Brown
Janie Brown, 88, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on December 23, 2021.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 PM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
14
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Jan
14
Interment
Mt. Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
13 Entries
To Fannie Brown Miranda, I am so sorry for the passing of your mother. I came to know Mrs. Brown when I lived and worked in Fredericksburg. I really enjoyed our talks. She was so sweet and loving. Your family are in our prayers.
Donna Brown
Friend
January 25, 2022
To the family, We are so sorry for your loss. May God's peace surround you daily.
Our prayers are with you all, Al and Anita Ware
Al and Anita Ware
Acquaintance
January 13, 2022
“Remembering your wonderful mother and wishing you comfort.”
Sylenna Byrd
Friend
January 13, 2022
To Fannie Brown Miranda and family. We send our heartfelt condolences. Your mother was a sweet, loving, God fearing woman. She was a woman of integrity and also encouragement. A matriach who's influence and care touched her family and others beyond. She will be missed by many. In our prayers, Reg & Linda Brown
Reg & Linda Brown
Friend
January 8, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Know that your loss is also a loss for me. Momma Janie’s love extended across the road and across every mile, no matter where I lived. My heart is heavy but I also know Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
Cheryl Hepburn
Neighbor
January 6, 2022
Your family have my deepest condolences You are in my prayers Your Mom was always so nice to me and we always talked when I saw her.
Shelia-Woodfolk Foster
Friend
January 5, 2022
I extend my condolences to the family on your loss. Hold onto your precious memories of Miss Janie. I will continue to keep you all in my prayers.
Twanna Minor
January 5, 2022
I am going to miss visiting you and having heart to heart talks with you . My kids and I loved you so much . RIP Auntie.
Cheryl Butler
Family
January 4, 2022
Sorry to hear about MRS. Brown. May the Lord cover your family during this time. Bless you All.
Joyce Garnett Minor
Friend
January 4, 2022
TO THE BROWN FAMILY, I am truly sorrow to hear of Mrs. Brown passing. My condolence to the family and will keep you in my prayer. You have earn your wings and now you can fly high. Otelia Ford & family.
Otelia Ford
Friend
January 2, 2022
Sympathetically submitted to Peaches and the Brown family members with heartfelt compassion.
To have had the loving beauty of Mrs. Brown as your mother was an extra special blessing. When God gifted woman to be a mother He entrusted a lifetime of teaching onto her for His children therefore, through her smiles and pain she insured you would gained all that you would need whereas, you too may hear God say "Well Done, Good and Faithful Servant".
May the strengthening of your tears bring clarity to your Mother’s teachings for an even greater acceptance of God’s Will and His unconditional love.
Being a child of the late Deaconess, Hilda Carter Boggs, I stand empathetically supportive.
Kathy Carter
Friend
December 29, 2021
To the Brown Family,
May you find comfort in knowing that others share your grief/loss are concerned and praying for you.
Family, your mom fought a good fight and has finished her course.
There may be moments of sadness, but remember the joyful times as memories that you can cherish.
Praying that God's unconditional love and gifts thereof, will bring peace, comfort and healing to your hearts, minds and souls.
Deepest sympathy,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Neighbor
December 28, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.