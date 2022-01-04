Janie Brown



Janie Brown, 88, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on December 23, 2021.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 1 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.