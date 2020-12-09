Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jason Lee Payne
1976 - 2020
BORN
1976
DIED
2020
Jason Lee Payne

Jason Lee Payne, 44, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on May 3, 1976 in Fredericksburg.

Jason was a graduate of Spotsylvania High, class of 1994. Following graduation, he aspired to start his own business. He established T.G. Fencing, which he owned until 2018. Being and avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed the important responsibility of maintaining the fencing at Richmond International Raceway during the races. In addition to his entrepreneurial spirit, Jason was an accomplished ASE certified automobile mechanic and took great pleasure in refurbishing automobiles. He was also a tribal member of the Patawomeck Indians of Virginia.

Survivors include his parents, Clyde and Clara, of Spotsylvania. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Ethel Payne, and John Alvin and Lucy Cox.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory may be made to the SPCA or the American Heart Association.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for you all
Tamara D Palmer
December 19, 2020
Sorry to hear of your loss ! Praying for you Clyde and Clara . Gloria Faye Wigglesworth
Faye Wigglesworth
December 10, 2020
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results