Jason Lee Payne
Jason Lee Payne, 44, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home after a courageous battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on May 3, 1976 in Fredericksburg.
Jason was a graduate of Spotsylvania High, class of 1994. Following graduation, he aspired to start his own business. He established T.G. Fencing, which he owned until 2018. Being and avid NASCAR fan, he enjoyed the important responsibility of maintaining the fencing at Richmond International Raceway during the races. In addition to his entrepreneurial spirit, Jason was an accomplished ASE certified automobile mechanic and took great pleasure in refurbishing automobiles. He was also a tribal member of the Patawomeck Indians of Virginia.
Survivors include his parents, Clyde and Clara, of Spotsylvania. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Lee and Ethel Payne, and John Alvin and Lucy Cox.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jason's memory may be made to the SPCA or the American Heart Association
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 9, 2020.