Jason Edward Perry
Dr. Jason Edward Perry, 54, of Mathews, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 6. Jason was born in Fredericksburg on June 9, 1966, to Edward Mason and Eleanor Rae Jones Perry. He grew up in Stafford County and graduated from North Stafford High School in 1984. After graduation, he attended Old Dominion University where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. He later earned his Ed.D. from Virginia Tech.
Jason was a committed educator, teaching at both North Stafford High School in Stafford and St. Clare Walker Middle School in Middlesex. He then served as an assistant principal of Middlesex Elementary School and later as the CTE Coordinator for Gloucester County Schools. Jason then moved to higher education, working at Rappahannock Community College as the Vice President of Workforce Development and eventually as Vice President of Learning. Jason was involved not only in a number of educational boards but also in several local community organizations, including the Middlesex and Mathews Rotary Clubs.
Jason was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Eleanor Perry, from whom he inherited his kind heart and his passion for education. He is survived by his sons Jack Baird Perry and Mason Jones Perry. He is also survived by his five siblings: Susan Perry Havasy (Charles), Janet Perry Mikionis (Ken), Dana Perry Gallahan (Phil), Lisa Perry McCue (Jim), and Matt Perry as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
Jason was a people person who thrived on making connections with others, a quality that stemmed from his fundamental kindness and genuine regard for other people. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed frequently hosting his family and friends. He was also an avid fisherman and loved nothing better than the chance to get out on the water to fish with friends. Just as Jason inherited his parents' fine qualities, he, too, has passed his love of nature and the outdoors to his son Mason and his commitment to education and love of people to his son Jack. We will remember Jason at the helm of his boat, smiling with the sun on his face.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Christ Church, located at 320 Williams Wharf Road in Mathews. Friends are invited to join the family for lemonade on the church lawn following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rappahannock Community College Educational Fund (https://rappahannock.edu/foundation/
) or to another charity of your choice
. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 9, 2021.