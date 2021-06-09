Menu
Dr. Jason Edward Perry
1966 - 2021
Jason Edward Perry

Dr. Jason Edward Perry, 54, of Mathews, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, June 6. Jason was born in Fredericksburg on June 9, 1966, to Edward Mason and Eleanor Rae Jones Perry. He grew up in Stafford County and graduated from North Stafford High School in 1984. After graduation, he attended Old Dominion University where he earned both his bachelor's and master's degrees. He later earned his Ed.D. from Virginia Tech.

Jason was a committed educator, teaching at both North Stafford High School in Stafford and St. Clare Walker Middle School in Middlesex. He then served as an assistant principal of Middlesex Elementary School and later as the CTE Coordinator for Gloucester County Schools. Jason then moved to higher education, working at Rappahannock Community College as the Vice President of Workforce Development and eventually as Vice President of Learning. Jason was involved not only in a number of educational boards but also in several local community organizations, including the Middlesex and Mathews Rotary Clubs.

Jason was predeceased by his parents, Ed and Eleanor Perry, from whom he inherited his kind heart and his passion for education. He is survived by his sons Jack Baird Perry and Mason Jones Perry. He is also survived by his five siblings: Susan Perry Havasy (Charles), Janet Perry Mikionis (Ken), Dana Perry Gallahan (Phil), Lisa Perry McCue (Jim), and Matt Perry as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Jason was a people person who thrived on making connections with others, a quality that stemmed from his fundamental kindness and genuine regard for other people. He was an excellent cook who enjoyed frequently hosting his family and friends. He was also an avid fisherman and loved nothing better than the chance to get out on the water to fish with friends. Just as Jason inherited his parents' fine qualities, he, too, has passed his love of nature and the outdoors to his son Mason and his commitment to education and love of people to his son Jack. We will remember Jason at the helm of his boat, smiling with the sun on his face.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, at Christ Church, located at 320 Williams Wharf Road in Mathews. Friends are invited to join the family for lemonade on the church lawn following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Rappahannock Community College Educational Fund (https://rappahannock.edu/foundation/) or to another charity of your choice. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews, Virginia is assisting the family.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Church
320 Williams Wharf Road, Mathews, VA
Foster-Faulkner Funeral Home
My deepest condolences to Jason's family, friends, and students. I'm saddened to hear of his passing. I have treasured memories of our friendship during college and our early 20's. Our circle of friends had a lot fun together. Jason was always kind and sweet and always at the center of fun. I'm sad to know our paths will never cross again. RIP Jason.
Greta Ingebretsen Gill
Friend
June 14, 2021
Jason was my TA at Va Tech in 1994. He was shush a nice person. Later I got to be the person to replace him at North Stafford teaching a Tech Ed. It is no doubt he was so successful in his career as he has such a great passion for teaching and connecting with his students. To his family, I am so sorry for your loss. May all of the stories you hear about him bring you comfort that he was a great person to so many, and that we all benefited from his being in our lives.
Kevin Celata
School
June 13, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy and keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. I worked with Jason at Gloucester County Public Schools.
Joanne Wright
June 12, 2021
Praying for the repose of Jason´s soul as well as for the family for peace & strength. I taught with Jason at NSHS & have many happy memories of him! He was a wonderful friend & an outstanding educator & coach.
Jasmine Jelesoff Larimer
Friend
June 11, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences for such a tremendous loss. May some happy memories replace some of the sadness all the family and Jason´s friends and former students feel. What a wonderful life he led, helping others.
Karen Gallahan Higgs
June 11, 2021
Susan, Janet, Dana, and Matt , I was very sorry to hear about Jason . I think often about Jason and the fun we had growing up - Playing at the creek and the spring , going hunting in Highland County (at Miss Sally's) , riding motorcycles, playing HORSE, going to football games at NSHS. And all the mischief we got into. I remember Shamby and Sugar Foot too. Those were Good Times. He was A Good Friend . All of you are in my Thoughts and Prayers .
Ricky Riley
Friend
June 9, 2021
Susan, Janet, Dana, Lisa and Matthew, I am so sorry for your loss. I have such wonderful memories growing up down the driveway from you all. Building forts, playing with Sugar Foot and Shamby....I'll cherish those fun times with Jason the rest of my life. You are all in my prayers.
Helene Bryant Domi
Friend
June 9, 2021
