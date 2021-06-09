Jason was my TA at Va Tech in 1994. He was shush a nice person. Later I got to be the person to replace him at North Stafford teaching a Tech Ed. It is no doubt he was so successful in his career as he has such a great passion for teaching and connecting with his students. To his family, I am so sorry for your loss. May all of the stories you hear about him bring you comfort that he was a great person to so many, and that we all benefited from his being in our lives.

Kevin Celata School June 13, 2021