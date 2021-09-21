JB Gessler
On September 17, 2021, Johnson Boyd Gessler of Hartwood, VA crossed to his heavenly reward at the age of 80 years old. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.
JB was born in 1941 and raised in Vicksburg, MS. He joined the Navy right out of high school. After his active duty, he continued to serve the Navy as a contractor, then as a government employee with the Department of Defense. He worked at the Dahlgren Naval Surface Weapons Center, as a System Safety Engineer, from 1980 until his retirement. In December 1998, He was presented the Meritorious Civilian Service award from the Department of the Navy. He received his MS degree from George Washington University in 1977.
During his lifetime, JB was always active in the Boy Scouts. He received his Eagle Scout Award in 1957, and later worked with Troop 26 sponsored by the Mount Ararat Baptist Church as an Assistant Scout Master. He always enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and golfing.
JB is survived by his wife Janet, son Kevin of Fredericksburg, VA, and daughter Mary Ellen of Vicksburg, MS. He has three grandsons, Derek LaTorre of Frisco, TX, Dustin LaTorre of Gulfport, MS, and Drew Scott of Atlanta,Georgia, as well as five great grandchildren-Hannah, Dylan, Dominick, Elizabeth, and Daemon. He is also survived by his brother Gene Guy of Linden, AL, his sister Ruth Spicer of Monticello, MS, and his sister Nancy Carson of Raymond, MS. He was preceded in death by his son Randy Gessler, father Johnson Gessler, stepmother Doris Gessler, brother Gregory Gessler, and mother Annie Demos.
Visitation was held at Mullins and Thompson, Stafford chapel, on Monday, September 20th at 1:00 PM, with his funeral service following at 2:00 PM. He will be buried with honors at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to MullinsThompsonStafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 21, 2021.