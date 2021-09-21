Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jb Gessler
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
JB Gessler

On September 17, 2021, Johnson Boyd Gessler of Hartwood, VA crossed to his heavenly reward at the age of 80 years old. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

JB was born in 1941 and raised in Vicksburg, MS. He joined the Navy right out of high school. After his active duty, he continued to serve the Navy as a contractor, then as a government employee with the Department of Defense. He worked at the Dahlgren Naval Surface Weapons Center, as a System Safety Engineer, from 1980 until his retirement. In December 1998, He was presented the Meritorious Civilian Service award from the Department of the Navy. He received his MS degree from George Washington University in 1977.

During his lifetime, JB was always active in the Boy Scouts. He received his Eagle Scout Award in 1957, and later worked with Troop 26 sponsored by the Mount Ararat Baptist Church as an Assistant Scout Master. He always enjoyed outdoor activities including hunting, fishing, and golfing.

JB is survived by his wife Janet, son Kevin of Fredericksburg, VA, and daughter Mary Ellen of Vicksburg, MS. He has three grandsons, Derek LaTorre of Frisco, TX, Dustin LaTorre of Gulfport, MS, and Drew Scott of Atlanta,Georgia, as well as five great grandchildren-Hannah, Dylan, Dominick, Elizabeth, and Daemon. He is also survived by his brother Gene Guy of Linden, AL, his sister Ruth Spicer of Monticello, MS, and his sister Nancy Carson of Raymond, MS. He was preceded in death by his son Randy Gessler, father Johnson Gessler, stepmother Doris Gessler, brother Gregory Gessler, and mother Annie Demos.

Visitation was held at Mullins and Thompson, Stafford chapel, on Monday, September 20th at 1:00 PM, with his funeral service following at 2:00 PM. He will be buried with honors at Quantico National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to MullinsThompsonStafford.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
We wish to express our deepest condolences to to the family. JB was a very friendly neighbor and always had some good advice to give. God please bless the Gessler family.
Kevin and Savi Stanford
September 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results