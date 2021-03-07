Jean Delores Bowie
Jean Delores Bowie, 89, of Stafford passed away on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Ms. Bowie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved her church and spending time with family.
Survivors include children Brenda L. Tyson (Francis) and Gary E. Bowie (Donna), 9 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond & Josie Legacy; her husband, Elwood L. Bowie; her son, Keith R. Bowie; her daughter, Mary Frances Thompson; her brothers, Raymond & Donald Legacy; her sister, Betty Payne; and a great-grandson, Justin McLeod.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday 03/09/2021 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. With the funeral service to be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, 03/10/2021 at First Christian Church. Interment will be at Oak Hill cemetery.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to First Christian Church, 1501 Washington Avenue, Fredericksburg, Va.
Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2021.